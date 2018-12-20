Busy USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter finally sits down with 'fantastic' Christian Pulisic





Thursday marked the final 24 hours of a nine day, whirlwind European tour for U.S. new men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter who, from France, named his first roster since taking the job Dec. 2.

That task was just one in a schedule packed full of them. And as much as Berhalter is looking forward to next month’s training camp with an entirely MLS-based squad, the former Columbus Crew manager made it clear what his big priority overseas was.

“I’ve had the privilege of speaking with over 25 players over the last two weeks,” Berhalter said during a conference call with reporters after the squad was announced. “And I’ve been trying to get a sense of the past, but also the future and what this group is looking for.”

Make no mistake: This is a vital moment in the young boss’ tenure. As good a job as interim boss Dave Sarachan did in doling out valuable international experience to some of the program’s brightest prospects during his year at the helm — Sarachan’s work landed him the head gig with USL side North Carolina FC — the national team has been rudderless, and leaderless, since the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup 14 months ago.

U.S. headliner Christian Pulisic, shown here playing for Borussia Dortmund in a recent Champions League match, sat down with Gregg Berhalter for the first time last week during the new USMNT coach visit to Germany.

For Berhalter to successfully guide this new generation to Qatar 2022, he has to gain the trust of key men such as Christian Pulisic, John Brooks and Weston McKennie. And he has to do it immediately.

It’s no surprise then that Berhalter considered a face-to-face with Pulisic, in particular, imperative. The 20-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker is the program’s headliner and also its most indispensable player, even if he’s been in and out of the Bundesliga leader’s lineup of late. Pulisic had been frustrated by how long it took U.S. Soccer to find a new manager, and admitted as much last month after the USMNT lost 3-0 to England:



Christian Pulisic on #usmnt coaching situation: “It's tough. Dave [Sarachan]'s doing what he can. He wants to win these games just like we do. It’s going to help a lot when we get a permanent head coach moving forward, a guy who has a real plan and a style of how we want to play" — Doug McIntyre (@ByDougMcIntyre) November 15, 2018





Apparently, the meeting went well. “It was the first time that I really sat down and talked to him and got his feelings on soccer and his ideas about the game,” Berhalter said of his “very productive conversation” with Pulisic last week in Germany.

“He’s doing a fantastic job at Dortmund,” Berhalter added. “At the moment it hasn’t been going the best for him and I think that’s when guys really can show their quality, how they endure through that. We talked about that.”

Developing relationships with other important European-based players is also crucial. Berhalter will have just one opportunity, before a pair of home friendlies in March, to convene a full-strength U.S. team before tuneups for the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup commence in early June.

“The conversations have been great — I have a lot of respect for all these guys and how they’ve been pushing through and achieving things in their career,” Berhalter said, adding that in addition to explaining what sort of system and culture he wants to implement, he also spent a lot of time listening.

“Listen to their needs and listen to some of their experiences, things that they feel we can improve,” he said. “I’ve had great interactions so far with the guys I met.”

As far as the players he’ll have at his disposal for the better part of a month, Michael Bradley might be the most intriguing. The Toronto FC captain is one of the most decorated players in U.S. history, but he will be 35 by the time the next World Cup kicks off. For now, though, Bradley appears to be in Berhalter’s plans.

“This is an opportunity for Michael to show his value to the group so we’re excited to see him and how he works through this training camp and leading the team and also contributing to what we’re trying to do on the field,” the coach said. Other vets such as Jozy Altidore, Brad Guzan and Darlington Nagbe will be in the mix later on. Altidore is still recovering from ankle surgery, while Guzan and Nagbe need time off after helping Atlanta win MLS Cup earlier this month.

“We reached out to a number of clubs to understand the situation of the players,” Berhalter said, adding that he’s hoping to round out his staff with several assistant coaches in place by year’s end. “Every situation is different. We are cognizant of clubs and their needs, and player needs.”

Doug McIntyre covers soccer for Yahoo Sports. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

