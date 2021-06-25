Busy Schedule Rolling into Canada Day

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of 12 cents compared to a loss of 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ ATXI) (Q1) EPS projected for loss of six cents compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (V.MTLO) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of two cents compared to a loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Case-Shiller home price index (April)

Consumer confidence index (June)

Featured Earnings

AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) (Q4) EPS projected for 81 cents compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FDS) (Q3) EPS projected for $2.75 compared to $2.86 in the prior-year quarter.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) (Q3) EPS projected for 17 cents compared to a loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T.ATD.B) (Q4) EPS projected for 37 cents compared to 56 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (T.BU) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of two cents compared to a loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.CJR.B) (Q3) EPS projected for 21 cents compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (T.NG) (Q2) EPS projected for loss of four cents compared to loss of three cents in the prior-year quarter.

TECSYS Inc. (T.TCS) (Q4) EPS projected of 11 cents compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

ADP employment report (June)

Chicago Purchasing Managers Index (June)

Pending home sales index (May)

Featured Earnings

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.60, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Brands Inc. ( NYSE: STZ) (Q1) EPS projected for $2.43, compared to $2.30 in the prior-year quarter.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q4) EPS projected for 83 cents compared to $1.10 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Industrial Product Price Index (May) The index rose 1.6% month over month in April and 14.3% compared to April 2020.

Raw Materials Price Index (May) The index increased 1.0% on a monthly basis in April and 56.4% compared to April 2020.

Featured Earnings

AGF Management Limited (T.AGF.B) EPS projected for 12 cents compared to eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

EXFO Inc. (T.EXF) (Q3) EPS projected for three cents compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. (T.IPA) (Q4) EPS projected for loss of 15 cents compared to a loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Newrange Gold Corp. (T.NRG) (Q3) EPS projected for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Jobless Claims (to June 26)

Markit Manufacturing PMI (June)

Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Index (June)

Construction Spending (May)

Motor vehicle sales (June)

Featured Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) (Q3) EPS projected for $1.19 compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

McCormick & Company Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) (Q2) EPS projected for 64 cents compared to 74 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) (Q3) EPS projected for $2.09, compared to $1.79 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Markets are closed for Canada Day

Blackline Safety Corp. (T.BLN) (Q2) EPS projected for loss of six cents compared to a loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Shaw Communications Inc. (T.SJR.B) (Q3) EPS projected for 34 cents compared to 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Non-Farm payrolls (June)

Trade deficit (May)

Factory Orders (May)