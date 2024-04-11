Busy Philipps’ Daughter Birdie Wears Mom’s Dress to Olivia Rodrigo Concert – See the Side-by-Side Comparison!

The mother-daughter duo rocked the same Betsey Johnson dress 25 years apart

John Lamparski/WireImage Busy Philipps and Birdie Silverstein on January 08, 2024 in New York City.

Busy Philipps’ daughter, Birdie Leigh, modeled a vintage "Lacy" dress for Olivia Rodrigo.

While attending Rodrigo’s Guts Tour in New York City at Madison Square Garden, the 15-year-old wore a familiar-looking red and black lace dress to the pop-punk concert.

For the outing, Birdie wore her mother’s Betsey Johnson dress from 1999. The fashion brand shared a side-by-side photo of the mother and daughter rocking the dress 25 years apart.

The teen is grinning wide in the arena as she sports the dark maroon crushed velvet dress, which includes black lace detailing across her bodice and straps. One key difference between the two’s styling is that Philipps, 44, embraced ‘90s makeup trends and wore a deep maroon lipstick.

The Betsey Johnson account captioned the cute comparison picture: “#Twinning alert! Birdie wore the same vintage Betsey dress that Busy wore in 1999 to the GUTS tour. #VintageBetseyJohnson #BetseyBabes."

Busy Philipps/ Instagram; Steve Granitz/WireImage Birdie Silverstein in 2024 and Busy Philipps in 1999

Philipps shares daughters Birdie and Cricket Pearl with ex-husband Marc Silverstein.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Busy Philipps Wears Her Mom's Wedding Dress on a Disney Cruise

While Philipps may have helped style her daughter for the concert, the actress previously told PEOPLE that receiving that same styling help isn’t always returned.

At the season 3 premiere of Girls5eva in New York City on March 8, the actress was asked if either daughter helped her get ready for her big night. Philipps retorted, "No, are you kidding?"

"Although I FaceTimed both girls. Birdie's in boarding school in Sweden and we FaceTimed while I was doing hair and makeup,” revealed the Freaks and Geeks alum. “She's really sweet and I miss her so much, I'm gonna cry."

Story continues

Busy Philipps/ Instagram Busy Philipps and daughters Birdie and Cricket

Related: Brooke Shields' Daughter Grier Wears Mom's Vintage Dolce & Gabbana Suit to 'Pretty Baby' Premiere

Before the Girls5eva premiere, Philipps told Entertainment Tonight that co-parenting her daughters with Silverstein, 52, has provided both good and tough times.

"I think that we just both understood, fundamentally, that we made a promise to each other and to our kids," she shared. Explaining how "one part of the promise is different," but when it comes to "raising [their] kids together," nothing has changed.

"Being able to communicate is important and necessary," the mom of two added. "And we weren't going to let any hurt feelings on our side affect how we can show up for what is essentially still a family.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.