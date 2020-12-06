Busy high streets after lockdown prompt Covid fears but numbers still down

Clea Skopeliti and Gwyn Topham
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Luke Brown/PA</span>
Photograph: Luke Brown/PA

Crowded scenes on the first weekend of Christmas shopping after the easing of lockdown in England have prompted fears over a lack of social distancing and the risk of spreading coronavirus.

Despite overall footfall being down on the same period last year, images emerged on Sunday of busy high streets with shoppers standing close together, a Christmas market in Nottingham had to be shut down within 24 hours of opening, and four people were arrested as a crowd tried enter Harrods in the West End in London.

The Nottingham market was shut on Sunday after an outcry over pictures shared on social media showing hundreds of people crammed together at the event the previous day, despite the city being placed in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions earlier in the week.

The organiser, Mellors Group, said it had made the decision to temporarily shut down the market because of unprecedented high footfall, saying: “The pent-up demand for a city centre offer was far higher than normal and we feel this is the most appropriate way forward.”

Several people questioned why the event had been allowed to go ahead while the hospitality industry faced strict restrictions. Similar events in Birmingham and Manchester have been cancelled. Markets are allowed to trade under the tier 3 restrictions, but bars, pubs and restaurants are take-away only.

Nottinghamshire police said officers remained at the market to disperse large crowds gathering in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people were photographed crowding outside Harrods department store on Saturday afternoon, prompting similar criticism about a lack of social distancing and masks.

The Metropolitan police said officers had been called to the shop around 1pm to “reports of a large group of people attempting to enter a shop”. The force said four males were arrested, including two for a breach of Covid regulations.

The chaotic scenes came despite warnings from scientists about the risks associated with gathering indoors, with one government scientist saying that Christmas shoppers should not spend longer than 15 minutes in one shop.

Sage adviser Prof Lucy Yardley told Times Radio: “The rule that is useful for contact tracing is that if you spend 15 minutes with somebody closer than 2 metres, then you have definitely had a potentially infectious contact with them.”

Social media was also flooded with images of crowds of Christmas shoppers in Regent Street and Covent Garden in London.

Despite the packed scenes in some part of the country, visitor numbers to high streets and shopping centres were down by more than a third on this time last year.

Figures from retail analyst Springboard showed that although more than twice as many people visited UK high streets than on the previous Saturday, numbers remained 38% down on the first Saturday in December last year.

The West End in London and shopping centres in England experienced the biggest jumps in visitors, with footfall up 140% and 173% respectively compared with last weekend, but again below 2019’s figures.

People walk through the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.
People walk through the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Only retail parks, found predominantly on the edges of towns and reached by car, were roughly in line with last year’s figures, down just 7% from 2019 on Wednesday when the national lockdown rules were loosened, and 2% higher than last year on Saturday.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director, said there were positive signs nonetheless, with numbers 63% higher than on 20 June, the first Saturday after the UK’s initial lockdown ended.

Shoppers gather on Oxford Street in London on the first Sunday after the end of the second national lockdown in England.
Shoppers gather on Oxford Street in London on the first Sunday after the end of the second national lockdown in England. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

She said there was “huge pent-up demand”, adding: “Consumers are keen to visit retail stores again, particularly to experience the excitement of Christmas, and they have become accustomed to the new normal that involves wearing face masks in stores and queuing in order to adhere to social distancing rules which we were not all comfortable with in June.”

Related: Crazy golf on the first floor? UK’s department stores face radical remake

Others said lost trading days and retailers’ attempts to woo shoppers with pre-Christmas sales could mean further business collapses in 2021. The level of insolvent debt in retail has grown by 48% in 2020 to £87.6m, far ahead of levels in the wider economy, according to analysis from Red Flag Alert.

Its managing director, Mark Halstead, said: “The situation for the retail sector is extremely bleak and it’s entering a vicious cycle. Many companies are operating with substantial losses and increased debt, and for many it won’t take much to tip them into insolvency.

“In January, quarterly rents are due, government Covid support measures start to end and the post-Christmas lull hits. We expect this to trigger a wave of retail failures.”

Latest Stories

  • Report: Lamar Jackson to come off reserve/COVID-19 list, start for Ravens on Tuesday

    To the relief of Ravens fans everywhere, Lamar Jackson will reportedly be able to start on Tuesday after a stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

  • Dana White says UFC will 'probably' cut 60 fighters by end of 2020

    Dana White says he'll be paring down a UFC roster that has grown "inflated."

  • Report: Colts QB Philip Rivers has 'really bad' turf toe, but will continue starting

    A case of really bad turf toe reportedly won't stop Philip Rivers from starting for the Colts.

  • Bills can’t afford to lose Monday Night clash vs. 49ers | More Football

    The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.

  • Week 13 fantasy football rankings: Austin Ekeler's all-around game can't be stopped

    It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season, so make sure to check out these rankings before you set your lineup.

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Canucks fire anthem singer after planning to attend anti-mask rally

    Former Canucks anthem singer Mark Donnelly is out of work after announcing plan to attend an anti-mask rally.

  • Masai Ujiri on Terence Davis, Siakam bouncing back and Ibaka/Gasol negotiations

    Raptors president Masai Ujiri discusses the ongoing Terence Davis investigation, Pascal Siakam's play in the bubble, new players and why Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol aren't on the Raptors.

  • NBA players are not allowed to go to bars or clubs under new COVID-19 health and safety guidelines

    NBA players must follow strict protocols now that they are no longer in a bubble.

  • South Carolina hires Shane Beamer as next head coach

    Beamer, the son of longtime Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, is in his third season as an assistant with Oklahoma.

  • Weak shoving match in Bengals-Dolphins game leads to two ridiculous ejections

    The bar for ejections has reached a new low.

  • Trail Blazers first to close facility due to COVID-19 positives after group workouts open

    Group workouts could begin on Sunday.

  • Flames legend Jarome Iginla plays role of beleaguered motorist during Boston TV segment

    "We're from Canada, so, it's not too crazy. We've got some winter tires," said a man interviewed by Boston 25 News on Saturday night. "We're used to this growing up." It was a typical local news piece, reporting on poor visibility and poor road conditions in Massachusetts. The man's comments wouldn't typically seem out of place in such a piece, except in this one instance — when the man on the street just happened to be Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla. "I like the winter, but not necessarily — this might be a little too much," Iginla told Boston 25 News. On Twitter, Nicole Oliverio, the weekend evening anchor with the station, said she didn't immediately recognize Iginla, who played a stint with the Boston Bruins. "In my defence, it wasn't my interview!" Oliverio wrote. "I was anchoring though, and didn't pick up on it right away." In the interview, Iginla was turned to for his driving tips for the typical Boston driver in times of inclement weather. "It's not great, I tell you, you get some tough stretches," he said. "But if you don't go too fast, it's doable." Iginla announced his retirement in 2018 after 20 seasons in the NHL. He scored 525 goals and 570 assists for 1,095 points in his 1,219 games with the Flames, before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2013. Iginla also played for the Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings, finishing his career with 1,300 points. He also won two Olympic gold medals and was named to the NHL All-Star team six times. For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

  • Coastal Carolina moves up to No. 11 in AP Top 25 after beating BYU

    The Chanticleers beat the Cougars 22-17.

  • Tricky Browns! Jarvis Landry draws roughing the passer, then big man catches TD

    The Browns emptied their bag of tricks early against the Titans and took a big lead.

  • Must-watch: Jags score in the most Jags way possible

    Jacksonville scored a ridiculous bank-shot touchdown against Minnesota, just how they drew it up.

  • Duvernay-Tardif among five activist athletes named "Sportsperson of the Year" by SI

    Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's busy 2020 has included a Super Bowl victory, working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic and a return to school.He can now add another accolade to his resume.The 29-year-old Canadian offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs was one of five athletes recognized as "Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete" by Sports Illustrated on Sunday.Duvernay-Tardif got the nod alongside teammate and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Breanna Stewart of the WNBA's Seattle Storm, and women's U.S. open tennis champion Naomi Osaka.A native of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Duvernay-Tardif chose to sit out the 2020 NFL season after volunteering in a long-term care facility in his home province at the height of the pandemic's first wave.The Chiefs' starting right guard earned a medical degree from McGill University and has been working to fulfil his requirements to become a doctor in the off-season. "As athletes, we have the power to make a positive impact in our society," Duvernay-Tardif tweeted Sunday. "To be recognized for my involvement off the field by one of the biggest sport awards means everything to me."Duvernay-Tardif, who was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 campaign because of the novel coronavirus, announced in September he would spend the fall studying nutrition, biostatistics and epidemiology at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Cambridge, Mass.The lineman added at the time he also planned to return to the long-term care home where he worked earlier this year."I dedicate this award to all the healthcare workers who have been making huge sacrifices in order to protect and care for others," Duvernay-Tardif, who won the Super Bowl in February, wrote in a follow-up tweet Sunday. "Thank you. The work isn't over."Apart from their achievements on the field or court, James was honoured for helping to drive record election turnout in the United States, Stewart for her unwavering support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mahomes for his work in the community and pushing the NFL on the issue of a player's right to protest, and Osaka for being a strong voice in the fight against social injustice.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Over/Under Week 13 - Deebo Samuel

    After a monster week 12, will the San Francisco WR have another big game on MNF?

  • Fantasy Freebies Week 13 - Philip Rivers

    The Colts QB could be a great waiver wire pickup if you need a last-minute QB.

  • Over/Under Week 13 - Antonio Gibson

    Will Washington's RB go over 69.5 yards today vs. the Steelers?