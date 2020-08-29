Busy day of sports on tap after string of postponements

After several days of postponements and protests, the professional sports schedule is slated to kick back into high gear on Saturday.

The NHL and NBA playoffs are set to resume in the aftermath of social injustice protests sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, last weekend in Wisconsin.

The NHL will play for the first time since Wednesday when the Boston Bruins face the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their second-round series on Saturday afternoon in Toronto.

Later tonight, the Vancouver Canucks return to action with Game 3 of their series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton. The lone Canadian team left in the NHL playoffs, the Canucks have split the first two games with Vegas.

The NBA gets going in the afternoon with a symbolic game. The Milwaukee Bucks, who triggered the string of postponements by refusing to take the court on Wednesday at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, will face the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their first-round series.

Also in the afternoon, Canadian Milos Raonic will look to capture his first ATP Tour title since 2016 when he faces top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the final of the Western & Southern Open in New York. The tennis tournament resumed Friday after play was postponed on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29.

