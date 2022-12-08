‘We’re so busy’: Birmingham’s warm spaces fill up as winter weather bites

Jessica Murray Midlands correspondent
·4 min read

It was about zero degrees celsius in Birmingham as families piled into Gas Street St Luke’s church cafe, one of the city council’s designated “warm spaces”, to escape the December cold.

Staff said the cafe, just outside the city centre, has been busier than ever over the past few weeks as the cold weather has set in and people try to keep the heating off at home because of rising costs.

“Being at home with the children, you’re burning through gas and electric, so coming here, it’s not just letting the kids have a play; we’re saving so much money too,” said 34-year-old Stacey, a mother of five, who visited the cafe after doing the afternoon school run on Thursday.

“If not for this, we’d be at home with the heating on and the kids would be charging their tablets. It all adds up.”

Sat next to her was Charlene White, 42, who said she was especially feeling the strain as she tried to save for Christmas. “My daughter has diabetes and respiratory problems, so I have to have the heating on for her; I can’t cut down. The staff are really understanding. They know why we’ve come in here,” she said.

The cafe is run by Love Your Neighbour, a national network of churches and charities working in communities, and is open to everyone regardless of whether they are buying food, and staff can waive costs for people who are desperate.

“These days we’re so busy, and kicking people out when we close is really horrible to do, especially when you hear a child say: ‘Oh, it’s cold at home,’” said Esther Rai, the head of Love My Neighbour in Birmingham. “It has such an impact on little ones. If they’re huddled under a blanket, they’re not playing. We hear children say their bedrooms are cold because parents can only afford to heat the communal areas.”

“It doesn’t just help financially, it’s emotionally too, it’s a feeling,” said Linda Jay Jordan, 33, as her five-year-old daughter Trinity ran around playing. “While you’re here you’re not thinking about the bills. It’s warm and welcoming. The atmosphere is lovely.”

Her energy bills have gone from £80 to £132 a month, and she has been struggling to make ends meet. “Before discovering this place, I was living paycheck to paycheck and my mental health was atrocious. I feel like I’ve met my family here; I’ve come home,” she said.

To respond to rising demand, there are now dozens of warm spaces dotted around Birmingham in community centres, churches, leisure centres and libraries. All are open to the public and many provide free hot drinks and access to wider support, such as debt and benefit advice.

“The fact that we’re doing this sort of crisis response is a really damning indictment of where we are as an economy and as a society,” said Birmingham councillor John Cotton, the cabinet member for social justice, community safety and equalities, who has led the creation of the service.

“I do fear that as the winter starts to intensify, we will see more people starting to struggle, more people in real fear about how they get through the winter. We’ve already seen evidence of that in the increase of people coming to advice surgeries and seeking help from the council,” he said.

Related: Arctic air to boost demand for warm spaces as archbishop urges people not to despair

Over in Castle Vale, a large housing estate on the north-eastern outskirts of the city, Claudette Griffiths peeled off her gloves and asked staff to feel her cold hands as she arrived at the area’s warm hub.

The 48-year-old is disabled and uses a wheelchair, and had been sat at home in the cold before she came over to the Spitfire Advice and Support Centre to warm up and have a free hot drink.

“I’m too scared to have the heating on much as I don’t want my direct debit to go up, but I’m at home all the time,” she said. “I sleep in the boxroom now because it’s easier to keep warm in there.”

She relies on the personal independence payment (Pip) to get by and is struggling to find work despite applying for jobs. “I’m basically living off my savings at the minute,” she said. “What with the pandemic and cost of living, it’s all come at once and we can’t cope.”

While the council has utilised a varied range of sites for warm spaces, everything from swimming pools to children’s centres, the project has highlighted the lack of public spaces that can be turned over for this purpose.

“This is an absolute indictment in the shortsightedness of austerity,” Cotton said. “If you start to just cut away at services in the public realm, you remove a whole network of support that communities rely on.”

Latest Stories

  • Bengals confidence soaring after fourth straight win

    CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals showed they are a team to be reckoned with in the AFC. They've certainly got one of the NFL's hottest and most confident quarterbacks right now. Joe Burrow helped the Bengals (8-4) win another gritty one, engineering a fourth-quarter drive in a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. With a three-point lead late in the game, Burrow kept throwing to move the chains on the final drive of the game to run out the clock.

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Canadiens' Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting despite team comments

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Jaguars in dire need of defensive help, maybe staff changes

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson may need to consider changes to his defensive staff following the season. Maybe even sooner. The Jaguars (4-8) are well on their way to becoming the NFL’s worst defense, and there doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the sudden decline. The young unit — Jacksonville starts two rookies and two second-year pros — has been downright dreadful in its last three games, culminating with a 40-14 loss at Detroit on Sunday in which the Li

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Varlamov makes 21 saves as Islanders blank Blackhawks 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Martin, Zach Parise and Brock Nelson scored second-period goals and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves as the New York Islanders downed the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Sunday night. The Islanders fired 40 shots at Blackhawks netminder Arvid Soderblom in snapping a two-game losing streak and improving to 9-4-0 at home. The Blackhawks had ended an eight-game losing streak on Friday, winning 5-2 over the Rangers. But Chicago generated minimal offensive chances against the Islanders an

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Eichel, Kessel lead Golden Knights past Red Wings, 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Jack Eichel scored just over a minute into the game and the Vegas Golden Knights never relinquished the lead as they beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Saturday night. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, while Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas, which won for the second time in five games. Adin Hill made 24 saves to record his first victory in his last four starts. “I thought that was a real responsible, professional road game,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy

  • Ovechkin, Strome lead Capitals past struggling Flyers 4-1

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals, Dylan Strome had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night. T.J. Oshie also scored for the Capitals, who finished 3-3 on a six-game trip. Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves. Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which has lost 13 of 15 games. Carter Hart made 23 stops. Strome broke a 1-all tie with 10:41 remaining when he deflected John Carlson’s shot from long range past Hart.

  • Vikings put Akayleb Evans on IR after latest concussion

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve Wednesday after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Evans started two of the four games that Dantzler missed. He was sidelined by a concussion for the other two, before a re

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide