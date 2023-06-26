Busta Rhymes gets teary-eyed during lifetime achievement speech at BET Awards: 'I love y'all'

Busta Rhymes got his flowers at the BET Awards, and the rap icon took his time to smell the roses.

The multiplatinum rapper, songwriter and record producer was honored with the lifetime achievement award Sunday night. The award recognizes industry pioneers who have made a notable impact on culture and entertainment.

Busta was introduced by comedian Marlon Wayans, who praised the rapper as a "brilliant" musical force.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Every song this man has done, he's been a part of other people's hits and been stealing hits for years," Wayans said. "If you know Busta, we are all happy for Busta in this room ‘cause everybody knows he deserves it. He’s a good brother, a great dude."

Busta Rhymes was honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night.

Receiving the prestigious honor proved to be an emotional moment for the rapper.

"I’m (going to) wear it on my sleeve. I do want to cry," Busta said, before dabbing his eyes with a hand towel.

Delivering a lengthy acceptance speech, the "Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check" rapper attributed part of his success to his Black cultural heritage.

"A lot of greatness from our people and our culture is by default ‘cause it’s just the magic that we have," Busta said. "I just am grateful (for) the blessing that has been bestowed upon me and this gift that I have been given, and this fire that continues to burn as a passion in my soul."

He added: "It’s just me trying to do my duty to continue to advance the culture and continue to contribute in a significant way. I see so many people in here that I have known and grown with for a long time, you're watching me grow and I love y'all and I know y'all love me."

.@BustaRhymes breaks into tears while accepting the lifetime achievement award at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/QLNIkwaG0K — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 26, 2023

Busta also thanked his peers in the hip-hop community and poked fun at his over-affectionate demeanor.

"I’m a real giver of love," Busta said. "Sometimes, I know I might overwhelm y’all. I want to hug you, and I won’t let you go. I’ll shake your hand tight. I speak to you from a place (that) I really want you to know I mean what I’m saying."

The celebration didn’t end there. Busta also took the stage, joined by hip-hop and reggae stars including Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Spice and Swizz Beatz, for an electric medley performance that paid tribute to his decades-long legacy.

Migos at BET Awards: Migos' Quavo and Offset reunite for powerful Takeoff tribute at BET Awards

'I'm trying y'all': Patti LaBelle powers through lyric mishap during Tina Turner tribute at BET Awards

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: BET Awards 2023: Busta Rhymes receives lifetime achievement award