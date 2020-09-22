Bust Out the Fruit Wine - Here's How You Can Watch All 6 Seasons of Schitt's Creek

Schitt's Creek officially came to an end in April after six glorious seasons, but we're still not ready to say goodbye to the Rose family. Luckily for us, the beloved Pop TV comedy is now launching into national syndication across United States broadcast markets.
Following the "Schitt's sweep" at Sunday's Emmys, ViacomCBS announced that Comedy Central will air all six seasons of Schitt's Creek starting on Oct. 2, scheduling five episodes per week. Netflix, which already has the first five seasons of the show, is adding the sixth season to its platform on Oct. 7. And just in case you don't have Comedy Central or Netflix, you can watch the first five seasons now on CW Seed (The CW's free streaming platform), with the sixth season launching on Oct. 7. So it's time to bust out the fruit wine and rewatch some Schitt's Creek!