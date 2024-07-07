Busquets receives rare red card as things get worse for Inter Miami 😬

Inter Miami are having a night to forget and could potentially lose the Supporters’ Shield as a result.

Tata Martino’s men let in a staggering four goals in 45 minutes against second-place FC Cincinnati and then a fifth only minutes after the restart.

To make matters worse, Sergio Busquets (who had a poor showing in defence that included being sat down by Luciano Acosta) was sent off with around half an hour to go.

The former Barcelona star committed a foul and argued with the ref, leading to his first yellow. But he didn’t stop arguing, which eventually led to his early departure.

Sergio Busquets receives only his FOURTH ever red card in his 16-year professional career 🟥 pic.twitter.com/ZX6DVR1lxE — Golazo America (@golazo_america) July 7, 2024

Before the incident, he was only sent off three times in his career. And he looked more than puzzled following the referee’s decision within 20 seconds.