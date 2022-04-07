Businessman’s wife in money dispute not able to pay lawyers, judge told

Brian Farmer, PA
·3 min read

Businessman Sir Frederick Barclay’s ex-wife has not been able to pay lawyers representing her in a High Court fight over money, a judge has been told.

Sir Jonathan Cohen is overseeing the latest round of the dispute between 87-year-old Sir Frederick and Lady Hiroko Barclay at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

Lady Barclay says Sir Frederick has breached court orders to hand over money following the breakdown of their 34-year marriage.

The 78-year-old has accused him of being in contempt of court and asked Sir Jonathan to consider committing him to jail.

Lawyers representing Sir Frederick have indicated that he will mount a defence.

Lady Hiroko Barclay (left) leaves the High Court (Kirsty O&#39;Connor/PA)
Lady Hiroko Barclay has accused her estranged husband, Sir Frederick Barclay, of being in contempt of court (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Sir Jonathan has ruled that Sir Frederick should pay Lady Barclay sums totalling £100 million.

A barrister leading Lady Barclay’s legal team told the judge on Thursday that money has not been paid.

“Not a penny has been paid towards the £100 million order,” Stewart Leech QC told Sir Jonathan.

“My client has not been able to pay a penny towards our costs.”

He said £400,000 has been paid to cover Sir Frederick’s legal costs.

The judge was told at an earlier hearing that Sir Frederick is being financially supported by nephews.

Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay after receiving their knighthoods
Sir Frederick Barclay, right, and his twin brother, Sir David, after receiving their knighthoods in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)

Sir Frederick and his twin brother, Sir David, were among the UK’s most high-profile businessmen.

Sir David died in January last year, aged 86.

Their business interests included the Telegraph Media Group and The Ritz hotel in London.

The family also has links to the Channel Islands and Monaco.

Sir Jonathan criticised Sir Frederick in a earlier ruling, saying he had behaved in a “reprehensible” fashion during the dispute.

The judge said the businessman had sold a luxury yacht and “applied the equity for his own use” in breach of orders.

He said Lady Barclay had wanted £120 million and Sir Frederick had made an offer which might have led her to getting nothing.

Sir Jonathan wants to consider evidence relating to Sir Frederick’s mental capacity, and is due to oversee a further hearing in June.

Mr Leech said lawyers representing Sir Frederick had indicated that a decision on whether the businessman had breached orders might not be possible for some months.

He said Sir Frederick’s age had to be taken into account and told the judge that any “drawing out” of proceedings would be wrong.

Charles Howard QC, leading Sir Frederick’s legal team, said it would be “grossly unfair” to suggest the businessman was employing “delaying tactics”.

Sir Frederick was not at Thursday’s hearing but watched by video link.

Lady Barclay was in court.

Sources close to Lady Barclay indicated outside court that she had run up lawyers’ bills of more than £300,000.

