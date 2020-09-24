Businessman shot at in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Two unidentified miscreants shot at a businessman for protesting robbery on Wednesday night near Shyamlal College in Shahdara, police said.

According to police, the businessman who deals with hardware in Chawri Bazar here was returning to his home with his brother when the incident happened.

The injured person has been admitted to the Max hospital where his condition is critical. He has suffered bullet injury below the belt, police said.

Police is investigating the matter and also checking the CCTV of the area. (ANI)

