UP Businessman Dead in Late Night Raid at Hotel by Police; 6 Cops Suspended

Six police personnel in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur have been suspended for negligence after a 38-year-old businessman from Kanpur died during a late night raid at a hotel in the city, SSP Gorakhpur Vipin Tada told the media on Wednesday, 29 September.

According to news agency ANI, the businessman, identified as Manish Kumar Gupta, had been injured in the raid and was hospitalised, but later succumbed to his injuries.

The incident will be probed by SP North (Manoj Kumar Awasti), Tada said.

The raid reportedly took place after midnight on Tuesday.

Gupta and two of his friends and business associates from different cities were in the hotel room when the police raided the hotel. They said that they were in Gorakhpur to meet a common friend.

WHAT THE POLICE SAID

According to the police, Gupta died after a fall in the hotel room.

In a statement, Tada said that police had gone to the hotel to conduct a check for criminals as three suspects were staying in one of the rooms.

“When the police team went there with the hotel manager, in panic, one of the men in the room fell and injured himself. After this, our men got him admitted to a hospital, where he was treated. He died during treatment at BRD Hospital," Tada added, according to The Indian Express.

Tada said that a panel of doctors will do a post-mortem and an investigation will be carried out to find out why the three men were here.

WHAT GUPTA'S FRIENDS SAID

However, Gupta's wife has alleged that policemen misbehaved with her husband assaulted him when he objected to their behaviour.

“My husband had gone to Gorakhpur for some work. He booked a room in a hotel with two others who were meeting my husband on business. They later told me that my husband was beaten very badly by the policemen," Gupta's wife Meenakshi told The Indian Express.

"My husband was murdered by the administration of Yogi and Modi ji. Now I want to ask them both, who will look after my four-year-old child," Meenakshi said.

Hardeep Singh Chauhan, one of Gupta's friends, who was also staying at the same hotel, said that he and another friend were beaten by the policemen and taken out their room.

Chauhan said that the three of them were sleeping in the room when the the cops came to the room around 12.30 am. He added that 5-7 policemen came inside the room and asked for theirs IDs.

Gupta reportedly objected to being troubled at that time of night, after which cops started threatening and beating them, Chauhan claimed. He also alleged that the policemen had consumed alcohol.

Chauhan further claimed that the policemen dragged Gupta out of the room and added that he was covered in blood at that time.

"After this the police took Manish to the hospital, where he died," Chauhan said.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)

