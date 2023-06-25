Businessman who bankrolled Just Stop Oil and XR condemns activists over ‘counterproductive’ methods

Just Stop Oil activists on a march in the capital (PA Wire)

A multi-millionaire donor who helped bankroll Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion has condemned the eco-activists for being “performative” and “not accomplishing anything”.

American entrepreneur Trevor Neilson, 50, said their actions are “counterproductive” and cause “disruption for the sake of disruption”.

Mr Neilson co-founded Climate Emergency Fund (CEF), which is the biggest funder of both groups and more than 100 other activist organisations.

He stepped down as chairman in 2021 and has now decided to speak out as the activists continue to cause chaos with their “slow marches” on the streets of London.

Mr Neilson told The Sunday Times: “It’s become disruption for the sake of disruption. Working people that are trying to get to their job, get their kid dropped off at school, survive a brutal cost-ofliving crisis ... there’s a certain hierarchy of needs that they have.

“If, at the same time, they have a pink-haired, tattooed and pierced protester standing in front of their car, so that their kid is late for their test that day, that does not encourage them to join the movement," he said. "It’s just performative. It’s not accomplishing anything.”

He added: “I absolutely believe that it has now become counterproductive. That has to be said by somebody that was involved in the beginnings of what it has become.”

Since Just Stop Oil was set up in February last year its members have been involved in more than 2,200 arrests and 138 court sentences.

More than 40 protesters have been charged with failure to comply with orders made under section 12 since its latest campaign began on April 24.

The Sun has claimed that the group is planning to disrupt Wimbledon this month. It alleged that activists have discussed whether to glue themselves to Centre Court.

A Just Stop Oil spokesperson said this week: “Just Stop Oil supporters will continue to do whatever is nonviolently necessary to end new oil and gas.

“This government is destroying everything we know and love, to enrich themselves. But you can’t eat money: we are on a course for mass hunger and societal collapse if we do not act urgently.

“The sports industry has failed to admit this truth and failed to address the urgency of action. It is immoral for them to stand by and watch whilst our society faces inevitable collapse.”

They added: “The only way for sporting events, like Wimbledon, to be sure that there will be no disruption is for them to make a statement demanding that the government end new oil, gas and coal. Those working in the sports industry must join in civil resistance against this criminal and illegitimate regime.”