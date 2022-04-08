Businessman accused of deceit attended event hosted by Andrew, court told

Brian Farmer, PA
·4 min read

A Turkish businessman accused of “deceit” during a High Court dispute in London with an elderly Turkish woman appeared at a charity event hosted by the Duke of York at St James’s Palace, a judge has been told.

Selman Turk had “sought to promote his UK banking business” at the event in November 2019, a solicitor representing Nebahat Isbilen, who is in her 70s, said in a written affidavit filed during the litigation.

Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah and both their daughters have all been named in the affidavit filed recently by Jonathan Tickner, head of fraud and commercial disputes at law firm Peters & Peters.

Sarah and Andrew
Sarah and Andrew (Adam Davy/PA)

The judge overseeing the dispute was earlier told that Andrew was allegedly paid £750,000 for “assistance” provided “in relation” to Mrs Isbilen’s passport.

Deputy High Court judge David Halpern mentioned the duke and Sarah in a recent preliminary ruling on the dispute.

He heard that Andrew had returned the money.

The judge said in the preliminary ruling that he had been told “substantial sums” were paid to Andrew and Sarah.

More detail has emerged in an affidavit filed by Mr Tickner on behalf of Mrs Isbilen with the High Court on March 4.

The duke’s name appears more than a dozen times in the 58-page affidavit.

Mr Tickner also mentions Sarah and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mrs Isbilen had needed help moving assets out of Turkey after her husband became a political prisoner, Judge Halpern has been told, and Mr Turk had agreed to help.

She alleges that he “breached fiduciary obligations he owed to her” and has advanced “claims in deceit”.

Mr Turk is fighting the case.

Lawyers representing Mrs Isbilen told Judge Halpern that “total sums” that were “misappropriated” amounted to 50 million US dollars (£38 million).

Judge Halpern said in the preliminary ruling that Mr Turk had provided explanations for approximately two-thirds of “these sums”, but “no explanation at all” had been given for the remaining third.

Mr Tickner told the judge in an earlier document that evidence showed “money was used for purposes unconnected with Mrs Isbilen, eg, substantial sums were paid to Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and to Sarah, Duchess of York”.

The affidavit filed on March 4 said Mrs Isbilen “relied on a payment of £750,000 to the personal account of Prince Andrew, which Mr Turk instructed to be made from Mrs Isbilen’s account with Hampden Bank, as a specific instance of dishonest behaviour by Mr Turk”.

“Mrs Isbilen’s evidence is that she was told the payment was to be made in connection with obtaining immigration documents,” Mr Tickner added.

“Mr Turk sent emails to an employee of Hampden Bank representing (it is alleged falsely) that the payment was by way of a wedding present for HRH Princess Beatrice of York.

“Mrs Isilen has since obtained transcripts prepared by Hampden Bank of telephone conversations between Mr Turk, Hampden Bank and Prince Andrew’s private office, in which this representation was repeated.

“In fact, Mr Turk appeared at a charity event hosted by Prince Andrew at St James’s Palace on 5 November 2019, at which he sought to promote his UK banking business.

“Mrs Isbilen suspects that the payment was made for some purpose connected with the banking business.”

Mr Tickner went on: “Peters & Peters wrote to Prince Andrew in March 2021, requesting an account of his dealings with Mr Turk.

“Prince Andrew declined to provide any such account but … repaid Mrs Isbilen the sum of £750,000.”

Mr Tickner said in the affidavit Mrs İşbilen had asked for bank records relating to an account in the name of a company called Alphabet Capital Limited to be disclosed.

He said a “pattern of payments” was “consistent with a calculated attempt to facilitate transfers to Prince Andrew and to mask the source of funds”.

Mr Tickner said there were “strong grounds for inferring that the payments from the Alphabet account to Prince Andrew were made at Mr Turk’s direction”.

He added: “Prior to the Alphabet application, Peters & Peters were not aware of any connection between Mr Turk and Sarah, Duchess of York.”

Mr Tickner said bank records for Mr Turk’s accounts showed that, on November 28 2019, $25,000 (about £19,200) was transferred to Mr Turk from a Las Vegas company called Pegasus Group Holdings LLC.

He added: “Online media reports suggest that Sarah, Duchess of York has acted as a brand ambassador for Pegasus Group Holdings.

“It appears, therefore, that there is a connection between Sarah, Duchess of York and Mr Turk (although the reason for his receiving an apparent payment on account of her fees is difficult to explain).

“At least £225,000 was transferred to an account in the name of ‘DUCHESS OF YORK’ out of the Alphabet account … in regular instalments and in most cases under the reference ‘PEG001’. This reference may be related to Pegasus Group Holdings.

He went on: “As with the payments to Prince Andrew, there are accordingly strong grounds for inferring that these payments were made at Mr Turk’s direction.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trump said he's been investigated 'more than Billy the Kid, Jesse James and Al Capone, combined' after refusing to turn over evidence to NY AG

    "Numerous people have said to me, 'You must be the cleanest person alive. Nobody else could have survived this,'" Trump said in a statement.

  • DOJ plans to investigate handling of White House records sent to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

    The 15 boxes of documents should have been immediately transferred to the National Archives from the White House at the end of Trump's tenure.

  • House panel: Justice Dept. 'obstructing' Trump records probe

    A congressional oversight committee on Thursday said the Justice Department is “obstructing” its investigation into former President Donald Trump's handling of White House records by preventing the release of information from the National Archives. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing the Justice Department of impeding the panel's expanded investigation into the 15 boxes of White House records that Trump took to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year.

  • Beatrice And Eugenie Are Named An A Completely Wild Prince Andrew Fraud Case

    Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were named in a fraud case against their dad Prince Andrew. Here's what we know about the royal scandal.

  • Mother praised for buying another bride’s wedding dress and not her daughter’s: ‘Amazing act of kindness’

    ‘You saw a young lady in need and you helped’

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Raptors show how they've changed, and stayed the same, in Lowry’s return

    Homecomings don't get much more special, nostalgic or fun than the one Raptors icon Kyle Lowry just experienced in Toronto.

  • McDavid's OT goal leads Oilers past Sharks 2-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid scored 31 seconds into overtime to extend his points streak to 14 games and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tied it with a short-handed goal with 8:04 remaining in regulation before McDavid won it. Mike Smith made a save early in overtime and sent the puck ahead for McDavid, who raced in on a breakaway and beat James Reimer for the winner. McDavid has 12 goals and