“Businesslike” – Journalist provides timely update on Chelsea ownership issues

Things have been going well on the pitch for Chelsea in the last few games which has done well to take attentions away from the ownership issues we have been hearing about the last few weeks.

Things have seemingly gone pretty quiet on that front for now, but we can not forget all that has been reported and said about the ownership split between Todd Boehly’s side and Behdad Eghbali/Clearlake’s side. There has certainly been issues and tension even though the pair were spotted sitting together watching Chelsea beat West Ham last Saturday. It seems that was more a show of solidarity to hopefully help things on the pitch more than anything else.

The Blues owners have probably not wanted this to all become as public as it has done, because that could have harmed things on the pitch and distracted the players. Thankfully, it hasn’t done that yet.

Business as usual

Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali together at the West Ham game

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol had an update on this situation last night during the Chelsea vs Barrow game in the League Cup, a game in which The Blues won 5-0 in the end.

Kaveh posted on X.com:

“Nothing’s changed in the relationship between Chelsea owners Clearlake/Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly. They sat next to each other in directors’ box at West Ham. They enjoyed the performance and the 3-0 win but no one is getting carried away. Relationship status businesslike.”

So it sounds like the pair are not yet planning to proceed forward together and something surely still has to give?