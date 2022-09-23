Businesses in SC hiring at 5th highest rate in the US. The quit rate is higher. What’s happening?

South Carolina’s elevated job market churn has shown no signs of slowing, with businesses still hiring and workers quitting at rates higher than most of the U.S., new federal statistics show.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its new job openings and labor turnover survey, showing South Carolina’s hiring and quit statistics for July. The latest data indicates that the elevated churn in the state’s labor market occurring since 2021 has yet to slow down.

“Businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate among all 50 states, while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities,” Bryan Grady, labor market information director at the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, said in a press release. “There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state.”

A table of July South Carolina job statistics.

The latest job numbers show more hires than quits statewide, depicting a busy and robust job market, state workforce development officials say. The robust job market also explains why the state’s unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in August, officials added.

“While this dynamic job market means that there are more choices for workers, we recognize that this also presents challenges for our state’s employers,” Dan Ellzey, director of the Department of Employment and Workforce, said in the press release.

Ellzey said businesses can take advantage of hundreds of job fairs across the state and various professional programs his department offers, to help them find the employees they need.