Businesses predict bleak summer tourist season

Businesses in Ottawa that rely on tourism dollars predict a bleak summer, but are hoping federal money to attract Canadians to the National Capital Region will pay off.

Typically in the summer, visitors can be found lined up at Le Moulin de Provence in the ByWard Market to purchase French pastries, tortes and the bakery's trademark red and white Canada cookies.

But this summer, the boulangerie's staff has been cut by 80 per cent and the owner is not optimistic tourists will return.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"2020 is done, it's finished," said owner Claude Bonnet. "If we see 30 per cent of the business we've seen in previous years, it will be a miracle."

Bonnet said with borders closed, he'll miss his customers from Europe and the United States this summer, and with the cancellation of Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill, he doesn't expect to see many Canadian tourists on July 1.

Sandra Abma/CBC News

Federal influx of cash

The federal government is stepping in with $5.2 million to Ottawa Tourism to help the city promote its beleaguered tourist industry.

The investment, announced Sunday by Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly, will redirect funds originally intended to attract foreign travellers, to encourage Canadians to "explore their own backyards."

The funds will be disbursed through the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario, which supports the province's tourism industry, and will "help it bring visitors back to the National Capital Region as the economy reopens," the government said in a news release.

Bonnet says he thinks the money comes too late for his business.

"This year is going to be a disaster for us," said Bonnet.

CBC

'Bleak at best'

"We've suffered what I would call a complete decimation of the hotel industry," said Steve Ball, president of the Ottawa-Gatineau Hotel Association.

Story continues

Ball said empty hotel rooms and shutdowns have cost the hospitality business up to $350 million in losses.

Although he forecasts this summer's financial outlook as "bleak at best," Ball does see a glimmer of hope in the form of domestic travel and applauds the new federal funding.

"There is a pent up demand for travel and car travel, and we might be right in the sweet spot to take advantage of some of that this summer."

But he cautions tourists will only head to Ottawa if national museums and galleries reopen in a timely manner.

"It's critical that the federal attractions in Ottawa open quickly and have the ability to bundle and package promotional opportunities to attract tourists," said Ball.

Michael Crockett, president and CEO of Ottawa Tourism, said money from the federal government is welcome news, but it will take time for the local tourist industry to recover from the hit it's taken.

"We know there's been thousands of layoffs and businesses are still struggling to be able to reopen at all," said Crockett.

Crockett said one bright light is how people in Ottawa, after months of being shut in, are rediscovering their hometown and the nature that surrounds it.

"I think once people are comfortable and able to explore the incredible trail system and the canal and things like that, we hope are going to be open and serving people this summer."