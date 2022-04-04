Are businesses open in downtown Sacramento after mass shooting? What we know so far

By Monday morning there were few signs of the mayhem that occurred in the early Sunday shooting that left six dead and 12 others injured in downtown Sacramento.

State workers rushed past a makeshift memorial candles, flowers, a stuffed animal — assembled on the sidewalk at 10th and L streets.

Memorial for the victims of the April 3 downtown Sacramento mass shooting.

After shutting down streets in the active crime scene for further investigation Sunday, police took down markers and cleared the roads by Monday morning.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are in the neighborhood.

Here’s what we know so far about business hours and events in the area Monday:

Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings played the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. Sunday night. According to the venue’s website, there are no events taking place Monday, and the Kings will play the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday at 7 p.m. Tyler, The Creator performed at the center Saturday night before the shooting.

The Golden 1 Center is located just a few blocks west of where the shooting took place.

Broadway Sacramento

There are no scheduled performance of “Wicked” today. Broadway Sacramento’s next show is taking place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center. Parking in the area may continue to be disrupted from the investigation of the shooting, according to its Twitter page.

The performing arts center is just east of the shooting location.

Crest Theatre

There are no scheduled events at Crest Theatre, also near where the shooting took place, Monday. Its next schedule event — a screening of “Space Jam” — takes place April 7 at 7 p.m.

Sisters Alyson and Amanda Michalka, who were performing at the venue Saturday night, sheltered in place during the shooting fire. They wrote on Twitter that everyone in their group was safe.

London Sacramento

While the club on 10th Street does not usually open on Mondays, a sign on the door from London management said it had postponed a brunch. At least two victims from the shooting went out to the dance club Saturday night.

Story continues

London released a statement via social media on Sunday, writing that the club “enforces strict security protocols and begins closing procedures at 1:30 a.m.”

“While this incident occurred a block away, we will continue to make ourselves available to the Sacramento Police Department and provide any information we can during their investigation,” London’s statement continued.

Other businesses

Some night clubs in the area that were cordoned off during the investigation for the Sunday shooting are closed for business, as is usual Monday. This includes Social Nightclub on K Street. Mix Downtown closed Sunday night as well and is typically closed Mondays.

Some restaurants in the area, including Nash and Proper, are also typically closed on Mondays. Alejandro’s Taqueria, near Ninth and K streets, was open Monday morning, it confirmed in a call with The Bee.

Dive Bar, also on K Street and known for its live mermaid performances, has typical Monday hours and is open seven days a week but could not be reached before publication. It was closed Sunday, according to a Facebook post.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.