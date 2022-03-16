Here are the new businesses open or coming soon to Pass Road in Gulfport

Pass Road seems to be having its moment.

A vital South Mississippi thoroughfare that runs east from Gulfport to Keesler Air Force base in Biloxi is home to some of the most well-known businesses and restaurants on the Coast.

It also offers one of the most diverse food scenes in South Mississippi, where diners can find authentic Korean, Italian, Greek, Indian, soul food, Mexican and vegan options along Pass Road’s 13-mile stretch.

And while the street connects businesses to residents nearby and commuters alike, it has a reputation for having a rough exterior. Many of the buildings are in poor shape, and drivers often complain about large potholes.

But Pass Road is on the cusp of a rebirth. Right now, the biggest hot spot is in Gulfport between Cowan and DeBuys roads.

Developers and prominent business owners are going all in, and new modern white buildings have been popping up, bringing new businesses with them.

Here’s a look at some of the new businesses now open or coming soon in the Gulfport area.

Layla’s Coffeehouse & Eatery

For locals who loved Nezaty’s on Courthouse Road, Layla’s has a new name and new location at 2079 East Pass Road.

The menu has classics you’ll remember and other sandwiches, salads, soups, pastries and desserts.

The restaurant is a crisp white building and is next door to Kork’d, a new liquor store, and The Fly boutique.

I Heart Mac & Cheese

Not far from Layla’s, one of the Coast’s trendiest fast-casual restaurants recently opened at 2093 East Pass Road, offering dozens of mac and cheese concoctions to diners.

Healthy menu items are available for those who want more veggies, are watching carbohydrate intakes or desire more protein in their diet.

The Pass Road location of I Heart Mac & Cheese also has a drive-thru window.

Hot Worx

You can partake in yoga and barre workouts 24 hours a day at Hot Worx gym.

Hot Worx calls its location in between Cowan and Debuys roads the “heart of Gulfport.”

Hot Worx members can also enjoy HIIT classes and virtual-led programs.

Story continues

Located next to the gym is The Cotton Patch, which moved to the new building from its previous location near the intersection of Pass and Cowan roads. Branded TCP, the children’s boutique is popular among Coast shoppers and parents.

Two grocery stores

Two grocery stores selling Hispanic goods and groceries are open near each other on Pass Road.

Tortillería Morelos grocery at 1982 East Pass Road

Supermercado La Veracruzana at 2044 East Pass Road

Mississippi Antique Galleria

Owned by Jourdan Nicaud, the space is expected to be the largest antique mall in Mississippi when it opens later in the spring. Those wanting to sell items or goods can purchase individual spaces in the mall, which will have a full-time staff.