Businesses near Canadian Tire Centre react to likely loss of NHL hockey

The Ottawa Senators have a new owner in principle and it's widely expected the team will eventually move to an arena that is more central, leaving residents and businesses near the Canadian Tire Centre (CTC) to ponder "life after the Sens."

"Certainly it's a concern that we're going to lose all that extra business," said Kate Rutledge, owner and manager of Zak's Diner on Terry Fox Drive. "We get a big rush before the game starts and sometimes a little trickle in afterwards."

Beyond the business side, Rutledge says if the Senators leave the current west end site she'll miss the pre-game excitement and the friendly ribbing between rival fans.

Zak's has also benefited from non-NHL events like concerts and other shows, added Rutledge.

"We get a lot of families coming in here with the kids all dressed up as princesses and all that sort of thing," she said. "It's fun and we'll definitely miss that."

As for what she'd like to see happen to the arena and its parking lots, Rutledge said she hopes the site will continue to host concerts and shows for families, as well as offer sports and recreation facilities.

Big stars with big appetites

Tanya Aramouni, manager of Fratelli on Terry Fox Drive, says her restaurant has enjoyed a steady stream of business from hosting and catering for visiting NHL teams.

The current Senators ownership has been working on a replacement for the 27-year-old arena in Kanata, reaching a deal about a year ago to take another crack at a new arena on LeBreton Flats at the edge of downtown.

No one from the group led by Michael Andlauer has commented since the tentative purchase of the Sens was announced Tuesday, let alone what that could potentially mean for the future of the CTC.

The NCC did not confirm whether it had met with Andlauer but said in a statement "we look forward to working with Mr. Andlauer and his partners on a lease agreement for a future major events centre at LeBreton Flats."

Next door to Zak's, the manager of Fratelli Kanata said pre-game crowds haven't traditionally been a big part of their business, but hosting and catering visiting NHL teams has been.

"We have the carbs they're looking for and we give out the big portions for the players," said general manager Tanya Aramouni.

Expert says cultural centre, not retail, needed

Covering an area of 17 hectares, the Canadian Tire Centre and its parking lots could provide a unique opportunity for redevelopment.

A centre that hosts concerts and other attractions seems very plausible to Barry Nabatian, an expert in the local retail and housing market with the firm Shore-Tanner and Associates.

Given the area around the CTC already includes Tanger Outlets and Kanata Centrum, he said he doubts the CTC site will be developed into shops and stores.

"Some retail may be needed, but not much because right now Kanata is oversourced with retail," said Nabatian.

At 17 hectares in size, he said the entire CTC site is comparable to all of Lansdowne Park, and offers a unique opportunity to west end residents.

"What Kanata needs in addition to housing is cultural centres, as well as leisure and recreational areas," said Nabatian. "But even those won't take up all of that space."

Retail market expert Barry Nabatian says the area doesn't need more retail, but rather housing and cultural and recreation centres. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)