Businesses will fold due to Melbourne lockdown being extended, chamber of commerce says

The Victorian government’s Covid-19 roadmap to ease restrictions has failed to quell growing anger among business leaders, with one peak body describing the plan as a “kick in the guts”.

Facing pressure from business and the federal government to outline how Melbourne would emerge from lockdown, the premier, Daniel Andrews, unveiled a five-point plan on Sunday that included a two-week extension of stage four restrictions and thresholds for gradually reopening the economy.

While 100,000 workers are set to return to their jobs from 28 September, the hospitality and retail sectors will remain shut to on-site customers until next month.

The Australian Medical Association strongly backed the plan on Sunday but business leaders expressed frustration that substantial changes to restrictions were still some time away.

Paul Guerra, the chief executive of the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the roadmap was a “kick in the guts” that would see more businesses go to the wall.

“Whilst there is a glimmer of light for regional Victoria and some industries, nothing changes for two months and that’s not good enough,” he said.

Related: Victoria's roadmap for easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions: what you need to know

“The heartbreak for … business owners today is the realisation that many of them who have been desperately hanging on for months will see their businesses fold and they will have to look their employees in the eye and tell them that they no longer have a job.”

Guerra called on the Victorian treasurer, Tim Pallas, to have his “$24 billion chequebook ready to bail Victorian businesses out”. “There needs to be direct cash injections, and quickly,” he said. “The input and advice from business over the past week has largely been ignored.”

Innes Willox, the chief executive of Ai Group, claimed the industry organisation had been consulted on the roadmap but then “ignored”.

“Rather than providing the hope and optimism required, along with clear and measurable steps for businesses to open up, today’s announcement will only prolong the economic and social pain that all Victorians are feeling,” he said.

The Business Council of Australia chief executive, Jennifer Westacott, struck a more conciliatory tone, describing the roadmap as a step in the right direction.

“It’s good to see that this plan contains clear trigger points and recognises that regions with fewer cases should be opened up as soon as possible,” she said. “We also welcome light at the end of the tunnel for 100,000 people whose workplaces will be opened by the end of the month.”

Related: Australian companies getting jobkeeper shouldn't be paying bonuses, business council head says

The roadmap contains trigger points that will allow various industries to open and restrictions on these businesses to be relaxed.

It is hoped that on 28 September, if cases drop to an average of 30-50 per day, about 100,000 workers in Melbourne will be able to return to permitted industries including construction, manufacturing and childcare, under what was described as the “second step”.

Retail and hospitality will need to wait until the roadmap’s “third step” begins on 26 October to reopen to customers, provided new cases fall below five per day. Pubs, cafes and restaurants would still face patron limits and most customers would be seated outdoors. Hairdressers could resume trading but beauty businesses would remain closed.

Those businesses – as well as other high-risk venues such as gyms, cinemas, nightclubs, music venues and theatres – would then look to open after 23 November, provided Victoria had recorded no new cases for 14 days.

This “last step” would see the economy opened up with capacity restrictions for some indoor businesses. Those could then be lifted if the state goes 28 days without a new case.

Regional Victoria will move to the “second step” two weeks earlier on 13 September.

Asked about the response from business, Andrews sought to empathise by noting that as a child he had seen his own parents’ business go to the wall “through no fault of their own”. He signalled he would outline more financial support for business at a later date.

Related: Melbourne stage 4 coronavirus lockdown extended for two weeks

“I’m disappointed too that I cannot have better news for people today, but false hope is no hope,” he said.

Story continues