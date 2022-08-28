Businesses fear months of disruption as threat of port strikes spreads

felixstowe strike - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Felixstowe port is normally one of the busiest shipping destinations in Britain but the shipping hub came to a stop this week as 1,900 workers went on strike.

Dockworkers at the port, which usually handles almost half of all of Britain's container deliveries, walked out after its owner CK Hutchison refused to hand them a pay rise of at least 10pc.

The eight day walkout ends on Monday, but Union leaders are threatening to reboot their industrial action in the coming weeks if the conglomerate doesn't increase its offer, which Felixstowe says is currently worth between 8.1pc and 9.6pc this year. Leaders have warned the dispute could drag on until Christmas.

The stand-off has caused havoc in national supply chains as shipments from China are delayed or diverted to other ports. As well as disruption, continued action could cause a more permanent shift in supply routes and seriously damage British shipping and haulage businesses.

Olly Magnus, who runs the Ipswich-based logistics firm Magnus Group, set up by his father in 1973, said: "They are already talking about it going on to Christmas with this stand-off. That will have a huge knock-on effect for everyone.

"The concern is both sides are digging their heels in, and the real losers will be the end consumers and the logistics companies based in and around this area."

felixstowe port strike - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Customers face long delays for big orders like furniture, manufacturers will have to build up costly stockpiles of parts to safeguard against disruption, and many local haulage companies will see business dry up.

Industry insiders are concerned that Unite may push for more long-run action elsewhere as part of a wider battle to secure pay rises for members who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

One haulier said: "Felixstowe is the acid test.

“Recently, Unite secured Sainsbury's lorry drivers an 12pc pay increase, and they represent Liverpool workers who have been offered 7pc but they want 11pc. They are going on strike soon.

"If Felixstowe can get something like 11pc, then Southampton, London Gateway and every other group Unite represent don't need to enter pay discussions. They will just demand 11pc. I believe they are pushing really hard at Felixstowe to make lives easier for their other members."

Sharon Graham, Unite's General Secretary, confirmed the union is ready for a sustained campaign when she said they would "escalate" the dispute unless the workers' demands are met.

She said: "Unfortunately, if they don't come back to the table this action will continue, and that's not good for the public, it certainly isn't good for these workers, and I'd also say it's not good for the employer."

Magnus said: "There has been no sign of an agreement at the moment. I'd be very surprised if this is the only strike, and if there's no agreement made I'd be pretty convinced there would be another strike planned.”

Retailers and manufacturers are already suffering after supply chains ground to a halt last week.

Furniture companies will be forced to call up customers and cancel deliveries as sofas and tables remain stuck on ships outside Felixstowe.

One source says: "Someone like DFS would have hundreds of containers coming in each week, and each container will have forty sofa sets in. So that would be 4,000 sofa sets that they will have booked out for delivery next week, and that would be 4,000 customers they've got to call and reschedule for a week later. That's the magnitude of what happens."

Production lines in factories could seize up without the necessary parts.

One haulage supplier to BMW said the company would have stockpiled parts ahead of the disruption, and has become used to planning for supply chain upheaval after it encountered similar problems during the pandemic.

But delays will increase costs. Companies like BMW might also have to pay hefty sums to air-freight parts to its Oxford factory stockpiles of key items run low. Ultimately, flying in parts is less costly than shutting down a factory, but over time, major manufacturers could look to diversify supply routes to reduce costs.

"If it continues, shipping lines will look at other ports," Magnus says. "The goods will still come into the country but it will have a huge effect on the local economy and the poor hauliers here.

"Every time this happens, it has a massive negative effect on businesses, obviously. I just worry about the smaller businesses with the longer it goes on. I worry about our business. Like everybody, we hope an agreement is reached sooner rather than later."

Felixstowe port strikes - Gareth Fuller/PA

The shipping industry expects Felixstowe to remain Britain's top container port if the strikes are short-lived because it offers a good service, and rival ports London Gateway and Southampton don't currently have the capacity currently to take on Felixstowe's major clients.

But London Gateway has expansion plans, and continental ports could also take on cargo that is ultimately destined for the UK. Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp are the three biggest container ports in Europe, and it is thought shippers could also use Le Havre in France.

A shipping source said: "The long-term effect is the port of Felixstowe customers might lose confidence in them and move the vessels to different ports that don't have issues."

Another said: "Rotterdam is a particularly big trans-shipment hub for the UK. If you look at the UK trade statistics you'll see that the Netherlands is one of our largest trading partners, but that's actually because of all the stuff that's coming from China via the Netherlands.

"Rotterdam handles more cargo than all UK ports put together, and there are lots of different terminals there. They've just got the scale.

"Rotterdam makes sense for getting something to the UK. It might be quicker or cheaper to send something to Rotterdam instead and then try to ship it to the UK on a smaller container ship or by lorry on a ferry."

Shippers also benefit from increased flexibility getting goods into the UK if they send smaller ships from Rotterdam, as these vessels can dock at a wider range of ports.

Josh Brazil, supply chain analyst at project 44, said: "We are hearing of shippers going to Rotterdam and leaving containers there, and we've heard of them doing that at Le Havre, which is the largest container port in France."

Ultimately, that means less business for places like Felixstowe, with knock-on effects for the local economy.

Brazil said: "As the strikes go on these problems are going to get exponentially worse."