Businesses fear months of disruption as threat of port strikes spreads

Helen Cahill
·6 min read
felixstowe strike - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
felixstowe strike - Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Felixstowe port is normally one of the busiest shipping destinations in Britain but the shipping hub came to a stop this week as 1,900 workers went on strike.

Dockworkers at the port, which usually handles almost half of all of Britain's container deliveries, walked out after its owner CK Hutchison refused to hand them a pay rise of at least 10pc.

The eight day walkout ends on Monday, but Union leaders are threatening to reboot their industrial action in the coming weeks if the conglomerate doesn't increase its offer, which Felixstowe says is currently worth between 8.1pc and 9.6pc  this year. Leaders have warned the dispute could drag on until Christmas.

The stand-off has caused havoc in national supply chains as shipments from China are delayed or diverted to other ports. As well as disruption, continued action could cause a more permanent shift in supply routes and seriously damage British shipping and haulage businesses.

Olly Magnus, who runs the Ipswich-based logistics firm Magnus Group, set up by his father in 1973, said: "They are already talking about it going on to Christmas with this stand-off. That will have a huge knock-on effect for everyone.

"The concern is both sides are digging their heels in, and the real losers will be the end consumers and the logistics companies based in and around this area."

felixstowe port strike - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
felixstowe port strike - TOLGA AKMEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Customers face long delays for big orders like furniture, manufacturers will have to build up costly stockpiles of parts to safeguard against disruption, and many local haulage companies will see business dry up.

Industry insiders are concerned that Unite may push for more long-run action elsewhere as part of a wider battle to secure pay rises for members who are struggling with the rising cost of living.

One haulier said: "Felixstowe is the acid test.

“Recently, Unite secured Sainsbury's lorry drivers an 12pc pay increase, and they represent Liverpool workers who have been offered 7pc but they want 11pc. They are going on strike soon.

"If Felixstowe can get something like 11pc, then Southampton, London Gateway and every other group Unite represent don't need to enter pay discussions. They will just demand 11pc. I believe they are pushing really hard at Felixstowe to make lives easier for their other members."

Sharon Graham, Unite's General Secretary, confirmed the union is ready for a sustained campaign when she said they would "escalate" the dispute unless the workers' demands are met.

She said: "Unfortunately, if they don't come back to the table this action will continue, and that's not good for the public, it certainly isn't good for these workers, and I'd also say it's not good for the employer."

Magnus said: "There has been no sign of an agreement at the moment. I'd be very surprised if this is the only strike, and if there's no agreement made I'd be pretty convinced there would be another strike planned.”

Retailers and manufacturers are already suffering after supply chains ground to a halt last week.

Furniture companies will be forced to call up customers and cancel deliveries as sofas and tables remain stuck on ships outside Felixstowe.

One source says: "Someone like DFS would have hundreds of containers coming in each week, and each container will have forty sofa sets in. So that would be 4,000 sofa sets that they will have booked out for delivery next week, and that would be 4,000 customers they've got to call and reschedule for a week later. That's the magnitude of what happens."

Production lines in factories could seize up without the necessary parts.

One haulage supplier to BMW said the company would have stockpiled parts ahead of the disruption, and has become used to planning for supply chain upheaval after it encountered similar problems during the pandemic.

But delays will increase costs. Companies like BMW might also have to pay hefty sums to air-freight parts to its Oxford factory stockpiles of key items run low. Ultimately, flying in parts is less costly than shutting down a factory, but over time, major manufacturers could look to diversify supply routes to reduce costs.

"If it continues, shipping lines will look at other ports," Magnus says. "The goods will still come into the country but it will have a huge effect on the local economy and the poor hauliers here.

"Every time this happens, it has a massive negative effect on businesses, obviously. I just worry about the smaller businesses with the longer it goes on. I worry about our business. Like everybody, we hope an agreement is reached sooner rather than later."

Felixstowe port strikes - Gareth Fuller/PA
Felixstowe port strikes - Gareth Fuller/PA

The shipping industry expects Felixstowe to remain Britain's top container port if the strikes are short-lived because it offers a good service, and rival ports London Gateway and Southampton don't currently have the capacity currently to take on Felixstowe's major clients.

But London Gateway has expansion plans, and continental ports could also take on cargo that is ultimately destined for the UK. Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp are the three biggest container ports in Europe, and it is thought shippers could also use Le Havre in France.

A shipping source said: "The long-term effect is the port of Felixstowe customers might lose confidence in them and move the vessels to different ports that don't have issues."

Another said: "Rotterdam is a particularly big trans-shipment hub for the UK. If you look at the UK trade statistics you'll see that the Netherlands is one of our largest trading partners, but that's actually because of all the stuff that's coming from China via the Netherlands.

"Rotterdam handles more cargo than all UK ports put together, and there are lots of different terminals there. They've just got the scale.

"Rotterdam makes sense for getting something to the UK. It might be quicker or cheaper to send something to Rotterdam instead and then try to ship it to the UK on a smaller container ship or by lorry on a ferry."

Shippers also benefit from increased flexibility getting goods into the UK if they send smaller ships from Rotterdam, as these vessels can dock at a wider range of ports.

Josh Brazil, supply chain analyst at project 44, said: "We are hearing of shippers going to Rotterdam and leaving containers there, and we've heard of them doing that at Le Havre, which is the largest container port in France."

Ultimately, that means less business for places like Felixstowe, with knock-on effects for the local economy.

Brazil said: "As the strikes go on these problems are going to get exponentially worse."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Alouettes suspend fullback Christophe Normand in response to child luring allegation

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation. Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence. The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022. Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim. "To respect all parties involved,

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from