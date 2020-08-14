Businesses ‘delighted’ to welcome back customers in latest lockdown easing

Businesses have said they are “delighted” to be reopening as part of the latest easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

Theatres, casinos and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen from this weekend as the Government resumes its easing of lockdown restrictions.

From Saturday, socially distanced audiences will be allowed back into indoor venues, while wedding receptions of up to 30 people will also be permitted.

Tattoo studios, beauty salons, spas and hairdressers will all be able to offer additional services from Saturday, including front of face treatments such as eyebrow threading.

Alice Bellamy, from Calne in Wiltshire, has been a beauty therapist for 27 years and runs specialist laser hair removal studio Woman to Woman & The Male Perspective Ltd.

She said she was delighted to be offering a wider range of treatments again.

The 67-year-old added: “I am indeed delighted.

“One day’s notice is not amazing but it’s typical of the total ineptitude of this Government and its handling of this pandemic.

“But I am overjoyed and so are my clients, my phone has been hot, hot, hot.

“I have booked in a facial treatment tomorrow morning already and I have got lots more coming in the next week that I couldn’t do previously.”

The lockdown restrictions were due to be eased on August 1, but a spike in coronavirus cases at the time resulted in them being paused for two weeks.

The reopening comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that fines for repeatedly refusing to wear a mask could soar to £3,200 and organisers of illegal raves could face a £10,000 penalty.

At present, people who refuse to wear a face covering where it is required face a £100 fine, which can be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days, but under the new measures, that penalty will double for subsequent offences, up to a maximum of £3,200.

A clampdown on illegal gatherings of more than 30 people could see those responsible hit with spot fines of up to £10,000, a No 10 source indicated.

Meanwhile, on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps denied suggestions that decisions to ease lockdown restrictions were taken primarily for economic rather than epidemiological reasons.

Mr Shapps had been asked about the comments of Professor John Edmunds, a member of Sage, who said the situation over the last few weeks had not changed very much from a “scientific point of view”.

