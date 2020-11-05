Which businesses are closed during lockdown? List of shops from DIY to estate agents and hairdressers

England has entered a four-week lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

On Saturday 31 October, the prime minister announced the new measures, which began on Thursday 5 November, during a press conference at Downing Street alongside chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty.

The new rules and restrictions have been imposed across England, replacing the three-tier “traffic light” system.

Mr Johnson had previously said that a short, sharp lockdown or “circuit breaker” as recommended by scientific advisers, like the “Firebreaker” imposed in Wales, would not be necessary.

The U-turn was made after government scientists showed the prime minister papers predicting that coronavirus deaths this winter could surpass the 85,000 envisaged in the government’s “worst case scenario”.

During the press conference, Mr Johnson said: “Our hope was that by strong local action, strong local leadership, we could get the rates of infection down where the disease was surging”, but that “the virus has been spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers”.

“I’m afraid, from Thursday, the basic message is the same: Stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives," he added.

National restrictions will apply in England from 5 November until 2 December.



You must stay at home, with a limited set of exemptions.

After 4 weeks we will look to return to a local and regional approach, based on the latest data.

Mr Whitty said that “the prevalence of this disease has been going up extremely rapidly over the last few weeks, having been very flat over spring and summer”, with daily cases of coronavirus averaging around 50,000.

The measures will remain in place until 2 December.

So what do the new restrictions mean for businesses and which ones have been ordered to close? Here’s everything you need to know.

Supermarkets

Supermarkets are permitted to remain open as usual throughout the duration of the four-week lockdown.

This includes food shops, supermarkets, garden centres and certain other retailers providing essential goods and services. The government has asked all essential retail to follow Covid-secure guidelines to protect customers, visitors and workers.

Unlike Wales, where some supermarkets were banned from selling non-essential items, such as clothes and hardware, stores in England can continue to sell all and any goods.

Non-essential shops

All non-essential retail has been forced to close, including, but not limited to clothing and electronics stores, vehicle showrooms, travel agents and betting shops.

The government website adds that auction houses, tailors, car washes, tobacco and vape shops must also shut.

However, it adds that non-essential retail can remain open for delivery to customers and click-and-collect.

During his speech, Mr Johnson said: “I'm afraid non-essential shops will all be closed - though click and collect services can continue and essential shops will remain open, so there is no need to stock up.”

Pubs and restaurants

Just like the first national lockdown which started in March, pubs, bars and restaurants have been forced to close completely.

They can however still provide takeaway and delivery services. The government initially stated that takeaway of alcohol would not be allowed under the new rules. However, this ban has since been overturned and customers will now be able to order takeaway pints from their local pubs.

The new rules require customers to pre-order their drink online, or by phone or post. They can then collect it directly from the pub as long as they do not enter a premises.

Gym

Indoor and outdoor leisure facilities such as bowling alleys, leisure centres and gyms and sports facilities also have to close.

This includes venues such as swimming pools, golf courses and driving ranges, dance studios, stables and riding centres, soft play facilities, climbing walls and climbing centres, archery and shooting ranges, water and theme parks.

Hair and beauty salons

Just like the first lockdown, all personal care facilities such as hair, beauty and nail salons have been asked to shut during November.

