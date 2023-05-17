If businesses actually want to sell products, they need to stop being so politically correct

Miller Lite has produced an advert which declares that it’s time the beer industry 'made it up to women' for its sexism

In Kingsley Amis’s 1958 novel I Like It Here, the hero – a man named Garnet Bowen – fantasises about launching his own brand of beer. The adverts for it, he decides, must be straight and to the point. “Bowen’s Beer,” the slogan would read. “Makes You Drunk.”

In reality, of course, adverts for beer are required by law to remind us to “drink responsibly”. As a result, Bowen’s slogan would be impermissible. I think this is a great pity. Not just because, as advertising slogans go, “Makes You Drunk” is unusually honest. But because, unlike so many beer adverts these days, it actually tells us about the beer – rather than its manufacturers’ insufferably progressive “values”.

Until recently, you might have assumed that producers of beer would be the last to scramble aboard the woke bandwagon. But then, last month, Bud Light – a beer traditionally popular with working-class American men – unexpectedly decided to arrange a promotional partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender “influencer” who both dresses and speaks in the manner of a 10-year-old girl. On the whole, the promotion does not seem to have gone down well with Bud Light’s customer base. According to the latest figures, sales are down almost 24 per cent.

Now, it seems, another American beer brand is facing a backlash. To much groaning and rolling of eyes, Miller Lite has produced an advert which declares that it’s time the beer industry “made it up to women” for its sexism. According to a press release, the aim of the ad is to boost “the brand’s work empowering women in beer”. Without women, we are informed, “there would be no beer”.

I don’t believe the people pouring scorn on this ad are necessarily sexist. I suspect they’re just bored. Bored with the endless, dreary glut of adverts in which major corporations make a smug song and dance about how wonderfully modern, caring and inclusive they are.

In the past five years it seems to have become de rigueur. Take the ad for Gillette that denounced “toxic masculinity”. Or the ad for John Lewis that featured a boy wearing a dress and make-up. Or the ad for HSBC which, at the height of the Brexit wars, loftily declared: “We are not an island. We are a Colombian coffee-drinking, American movie-watching, Swedish flat-pack assembling, Korean tablet-tapping, Belgian striker-supporting, Dutch beer cheers-ing, tikka masala-eating, wonderful little lump of land in the middle of the sea. We are part of something far, far bigger. HSBC. Together we thrive.”

And let’s not forget, of course, the countless corporations that demonstrate their unwavering commitment to LGBT+ rights by adding the Pride colours to their social media accounts. Well, their social media accounts for customers in the West, anyway. In the Middle East, for some reason, they don’t seem to bother.

My problem with woke ads is not that I oppose the causes they espouse. It’s that I just don’t see why I should be lectured about them by businesses. Call me old-fashioned, but if I must waste 30 seconds of my life watching an ad, I’d like it to tell me about the actual product – not the “values” of its manufacturer. I couldn’t care less what a beer company thinks, or purports to think, about trans rights, feminism or any other cause, no matter how noble it may be. As long as the beer isn’t made of orphans’ tears, it’s irrelevant.

If only modern businesses would seek inspiration from Kingsley Amis. Or, to cite a slightly more recent example: Ronseal.

“If you’ve got wood to stain and you want it to dry quickly, use Ronseal Quick Drying Woodstain. It does exactly what it says on the tin.” That was Ronseal’s slogan, back in the 1990s. People used to quote it in pubs, offices, schools, everywhere. It’s probably the most famous ad produced in my lifetime. And that’s purely because, unlike every other ad on TV, it simply told you, in the plainest English possible, what the product was, and what it did. Nothing else. Just that.

So give me Ronseal over Bud Light, any day. Probably tastes better, too.

