The business transfer between Oma Savings Bank Plc and Eurajoen Savings Bank will take place - estimated impact on profit 14-16 million euros

On 23 September 2021, Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp or the company) announced the Board's decision to acquire the business of Eurajoen Savings Bank in accordance with the acquisition plan. The decision was conditional and its entry into force required a decision by the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank. At its meeting on 28 September 2021, the governing body of Eurajoen Savings Bank decided to transfer the business of Eurajoen Savings Bank to OmaSp in accordance with the acquisition plan registered in June 2021, and therefore the decision of OmaSp’s Board of Directors to acquire the business has taken effect.

Estimated impact on profit 14-16 million euros

According to the current estimate, the positive profit impact of the business transfer will be EUR 14-16 million for OmaSp, of which EUR 8-9 million will be recognised in the company's profit before taxes for the financial year 2021. The rest of the profit impact is expected to be recognised over the next five years. The final profit impact of the business transfer will be specified on 30 November 2021 based on the balance sheet and transferring assets and liabilities. The total cost of the business transfer is estimated at approximately EUR 3 million and the costs will be targeted for 2021 and early 2022. The business transfer is expected to increase OmaSp's profit before taxes by EUR 3-5 million per year in the future.





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Helena Juutilainen, CLO, tel +358 40 580 6401, helena.juutilainen@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, puh. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi

