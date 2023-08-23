Business software firm Open Text acquires Irish company KineMatik

TORONTO — Business software company Open Text Corp. has acquired Ireland-based KineMatik, which specializes in business process and project management.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and Open Text said Wednesday the purchase was not material to its financial results.

KineMatik helps with workflow automation, document change control, project management and electronic lab notebook solutions using Open Text's content server.

It works with businesses in life science, technology, finance, energy and other industries.

Open Text CEO Mark Barrenechea says KineMatik helps enterprise customers in regulated industries meet the highest standards in business process and project management.

Barrenechea says Open Text looks forward to bringing the KineMatik solution to its content management customers.

