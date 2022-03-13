Business promotes Ukrainian cause

THUNDER BAY — A stroll through Red River Road’s business district will reveal that support for Ukraine is alive and well.

Two life-sized mannequins dressed in Ukrainian dance costumes have been installed in The Loop’s display windows. They remind passersby of the business in Thunder Bay’s north core of the desperation of the war in Ukraine.

Beth DeProphetis, co-owner of The Loop, has Ukrainian heritage and is torn over the unrest in Ukraine.

“The invasion is horrible. It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “I just want to do something and I don’t know what to do, because we’re so far away from it. We have a very visible window on the corner here and I just wanted to put some awareness out for people with links to where people can donate.”

As a child, DeProphetis was a Ukrainian dancer. She thought this might be a good place to start to look for a wardrobe for the mannequins and contacted the Chaban Ukrainian Dance Group who were more than happy to accommodate her.

As the request passed through Chaban’s administration, the hunt was on for the perfect outfits for the mannequins.

“One of the costumes with full gear is mine,” said Hanya Cvornjek, Chaban’s costume co-ordinator. “It was from when I danced — and I haven’t danced for a long, long time.”

The second costume belongs to the dance company.

Cvornjek explained that both outfits originate from the Poltavian region in central Ukraine and feature colourful flowers. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and poppies are also affiliated with the country. DeProphetis made sure to place a sunflower in one of the mannequins’ hands.

“Oh my gosh, it makes me feel so proud,” said Cvornjek of the display.

“This community has been wonderful. Thunder Bay has been wonderful.”

The League of Ukrainian Canadians, Thunder Bay Branch, organized a successful rally at city hall two weeks ago and are asking residents to consider housing displaced Ukrainian refugees in their homes as they arrive in the city during this crisis.

People have been inquiring about donation sites for Ukrainian aid and Cvornjek said they have been sending money to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress in Toronto.

Walter Warywoda, president of the Thunder Bay branch of the League of Ukrainian Canadaians, suggests to donate to the most recognizable organizations.

“Everyone’s different and everyone will be more comfortable with a different (fundraising) organization. But I personally have been suggesting the Red Cross or the Canada Ukraine Foundation,” he said. “If you don’t recognize it, don’t support it.”

Warywoda says the support from the community has been overwhelming, especially evident in The Loop’s window display.

“It’s been incredible. You could feel it. It’s a good vibe that you can feel in the city,” he added.

The League of Ukrainian Canadians is in the process of soliciting people for accommodation, in anticipation of the inevitable influx of Ukrainian refugees, Warywoda says.

“We’re in the current process of just waiting for Immigration Canada to really clarify and streamline the rules for temporary, resident visas or visitor visas, whatever the case may be, or a refugee status which would impart some financial implications as well positive financial implications for refugees,” he said.

“I think we’re over 57 families that have indicated that most of them are willing to take people at least up to six months and probably half of them, just going on the stats that we’re tabulating , would be willing to take people for a period of over six months. So there’s some of the support we’re seeing.”

The site for more information on hosting refugees is accessible via the link League of Ukrainian Canadians Thunder Bay.

Meanwhile DeProphetis will add donation information to her window display and has suggested the following as donation sites:

• Canadian Red Cross: the wing of an international emergency-relief organization. The federal government says it will match individual donations by Canadians.

• Canada-Ukraine Foundation: a Toronto-based group that coordinates Canadian charitable aid to Ukraine.

• Doctors Without Borders: a humanitarian group that’s been supporting Ukraine’s COVID-19 response.

• Save the Children: an international NGO delivering emergency aid to Ukrainian families.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

