Business and Private Jet Market Report 2022-2032

·8 min read
Forecasts by Point-of-Sale (OEM, After Market), by End-use (Business, Private, Operator), by Aircraft Type (Light, Mid-sized, Large), by Service (On-Demand, Air Taxis, Branded Charters, Jet-Card/Membership Programs, Fractional Ownership), by Range (Less than 1000 NM, 1000-3000 NM, 3000-5000 NM, More than 5000 NM) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

The Business and Private Jet Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Demand has Rose Sharply in the Pre-owned Business Jet Market

Demand has outpaced supply by a large margin in the pre-owned business jet market, driving up prices while simultaneously closing the price gap between new and pre-owned aircrafts, thereby turning the industry into a seller’s market in an extraordinary turn of events. Bombardier’s latest entrance into the pre-owned market exemplifies this point. This private jet gold rush is expected to boost demand for new planes significantly in the future.

Germany Is Spearheading The Expansion Of Business Aviation

Germany was the fifth-largest contributor of business aviation to the global market. The country’s 783-strong fleet included 495 jets, 280 turboprops, and eight executive models. In Germany the previous year, there were 480 jets. In 2019, jet aircraft accounted for 63% of Germany’s private aviation fleet. Germany’s private jet fleet accounted for around 2.2% of all private jets in the world. Between 2019 and 2021, Germany witnessed the largest increase in the number of registered private jets (a rise of 36).

When compared to two years ago, charter and fractional business jet operator activity is up more than 10% this year, with private flight departments now back on track and Aircraft Management operators following by a couple of points. Germany is driving business aviation growth; business aviation visitors are up more than 25% this year compared to the previous year.

You need to discover how this will impact the business and private jet market today, and over the next 10 years:
• Our 596-page report provides 450 tables and 440 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.
• Contains in-depth analyse of global, regional and national sales and growth
• Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

This report tells you TODAY how the business and private jet market will develop in the next 10 years, and in-line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Forecasts to 2032 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects
• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2032, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.
• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising business and private jet prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W and U are discussed in this report.

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis)
• Market Size Estimation & Forecast by Value (US$ Billion)
• Market Size Estimation & Forecast by Volume (Cumulative Units)

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Point-of-Sale
• Original Equipment Manufacturers
• Aftermarket

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type
• Business
• Private
• Operator

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Aircraft Type
• Light Aircraft
• Mid-sized Aircraft
• Large Aircraft
• Airliner Aircraft
• Other Aircraft Type

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Service
• On-demand Service
• Air Taxis
• Branded Charters
• Jet-card/Membership Programs
• Fractional Ownership
• Other Service

Global Business and Private Jet Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Range
• Less than 1,000 NM
• 1,000- 3,000 NM
• 3,000–5,000 NM
• More than 5,000 NM

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

North America Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook
• U.S. Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Canada Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Mexico Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

Europe Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook
• Germany Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Spain Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• United Kingdom Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• France Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Italy Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

Asia Pacific Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook
• China Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Japan Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• India Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Australia Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• South Korea Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

LAMEA Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook
• Brazil Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Turkey Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Saudi Arabia Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• South Africa Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• UAE Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis
• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
• Airbus SE
• Boeing Company
• Bombardier Inc.
• Dassault Aviation SA
• Eclipse Aerospace
• Embraer SA
• Eviation Aircraft Ltd
• FlyExclusive
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Honda Aircraft Company
• Jet Edge
• Joby Aviation Inc.
• NetJets Inc.
• Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.
• Piper Aircraft Inc.
• PlaneSense
• Solairus Aviation
• Textron Inc.
• VistaJet
• Wheels Up Experience Inc.
• Zunum Aero

Overall world revenue for Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx billion in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market report helps you?

In summary, our 629-page report provides you with the following knowledge:
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market, with forecasts for Point-of-sales, aircraft type, Range, End-Use, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
• Revenue forecasts to 2032 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.
• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 21 of the major companies involved in the Business and Private Jet Market, 2022 to 2032 Market.



