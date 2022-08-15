New business to open near 13th and Maize Road where a similar one lost its license

A year after the Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an emergency order of suspension against the We R Kids Learning Center near 13th and Maize Road, an unrelated child care center is preparing to open there.

Accountant Anurup Dhakal is opening Sunshine Learning Academy with his wife, Whitney, and her mother, Diana Poell.

The women, both of whom are longtime teachers, will run the business in 6,000 square feet at 10221 W. 13th St.

“It’s kind of like their dream,” Anurup Dhakal said.

He said the business will allow them to provide quality care and education in the way they feel is best to offer it.

The center will serve newborns through 16-year-olds.

Diana Poell, left, and her daughter, Whitney Dhakal, are opening Sunshine Learning Academy next month near 13th and Maize Road.

Dhakal said none of the violations cited for We R Kids pertained to the building.

When Sunshine Learning Academy opens in the first week of September, there won’t be transportation, but that’s something Dhakal said they plan to eventually offer.

He said families can learn more at www.sunshineks.com.

The website said the goal is to provide “a stimulating atmosphere for learning along with a secure loving environment.”

“It is our belief that a childcare facility should be an extension of each child’s family.”