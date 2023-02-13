Business leader Iain Anderson quits Tory party after 40 years – and defects to Labour

Iain Anderson - Michael Walter/Troika

An industry champion has quit the Conservative party after 40 years, and defected to Labour, because of the Tories’ “f--k business” attitude to Brexit.

Iain Anderson also accused the Tories of being willing to use vulnerable groups as cannon fodder in the culture war over trans rights.

“It’s not the party it used to be — I can’t defend it,” he told the Financial Times.

“The first thing is the party’s relationship with business,” Mr Anderson, a friend of former prime minister Liz Truss and Micheal Gove, said.

The Telegraph broke the story that Boris Johnson had said, “f--k business” when quizzed over the impact of Brexit when he was foreign secretary in Theresa May’s government.

Mr Johnson claimed his four-letter outburst was aimed at the Remain-supporting CBI trade body after the June 2018 exclusive.

His critics seized upon it as proof the Tories had forsworn their traditional role as the party of business and were prepared to sacrifice the economy to deliver Brexit.

“I’ve tried to understand why a Conservative leader could say that and nobody in the party blinked an eyelid about it,”Mr Anderson, who wrote a book on Tory-business relations, said.

He said he would support Keir Strarmer, who has wooed business leaders, at the next election.

Mr Anderson, the founder of Cicero, a public relations firm, as named LGBT business champion by Mr Johnson in September 2021.

He quit that role last year in protest at the government’s approach to transgender issues. He accused the Government of trying to drive a wedge between transgender, gay and bisexual people.

His decision to now quit the Conservative party comes after the Government decided to block a Scottish gender recognition law.

Mr Anderson said he was leaving the Tories because he believed Rishi Sunak would make the culture wars central to his 2024 election strategy.

“It was made pretty clear the plan is to run a culture war to distract from fundamental economic failings,” he said. “It’s not something I want any part of.”

Mr Anderson is chair of LGBT charity Stonewall but said his decision was in a personal capacity.

The Conservative party refused to comment, the FT reported, but one Tory source told the newspaper Mr Anderson was “furious” about the decision to block Scottish ““radical gender self-ID proposals”.

“Given Keir Starmer’s support for similar laws for the whole of the UK it’s unsurprising that he’s joining the Labour party,” the source said. “We wish him well.”

“Serious business people can see that Labour has changed and are signing up to support us,” a Labour spokesman said.