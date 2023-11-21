This Business Jet Interior Looks More Like a Five-Star Hotel

Most bizliners, converted from their commercial forms for private use, have bespoke interiors that range from corporate chic to downright avant-garde. Falling somewhere in the middle is the World Cruiser concept by Camber Aviation Management, which was conceived for a large travel company to ferry clients both regionally and internationally.

In fact, the brief included looking closely at a competitor’s Boeing 757 bizliner in order to improve the travel experience. The BBJ 777-200LR, according to Camber CEO Tom Chatfield, would make a better cabin to carry a maximum of 80 passengers. “We wanted to come up with a functional, innovative solution that allowed beautiful yet comfortable onboard spaces, combined with luxury services that surpassed the current offerings in this niche market,” he said in a LinkedIn interview.

The Library Lounge serves as a divider from the other lounges in front and the seating areas at the rear.

The Vancouver firm partnered with Callies Gräfe Design. Cofounder Tim Callies “came up with the brilliant idea of the passenger entering through the lounge areas, rather than boarding the jet and having to walk past rows of passenger seats,” said Chatfield.

The design, in fact, calls for three lounges in the forward section, with seating in the rear.

Callies opted for multiple zones, partly because they exuded a more relaxed ambiance, but also because it allowed for better control of noise levels. The design team employed a warm, neutral color palette, with soothing colors like cognac, taupe, and beige highlights.

The lounges start with the entryway with its circular enclave (lead image) that can be used as a massive lobby or intimate lounge during the flight. It offers “space for smaller, breakout groups of passengers to socialize,” Callies told Robb Report.

These lounges are unlike any other aircraft interior.

The Explorer Lounge, next, functions as a multipurpose space to accommodate larger groups. At the rear is the Library Lounge, a smaller, more intimate space designed for solitude, and serves as the buffer with rows of seats behind. At the rear are six rows of seats, and behind them, VIP lavatories and a bar.

“Balancing passenger comfort with the need to accommodate this many guests while still maintaining the intimacy and exclusive feel was a challenging but rewarding process,” says Callies. “We steered clear of the typical 45-degree angles common in aircraft interiors. We wanted to create a living room atmosphere while working within the constraints of the aircraft’s geometry.”

The ambiance is relaxed, and the layout gave the designers more control over the all-important acoustics.

Parquet flooring in high-traffic areas is complemented by carpeting for relaxation areas. The team mixed high-end Italian design with wall décor and imagery inspired by Africa—a nod to the owner of the travel company, who has traveled most of that continent.

While this bizliner concept could be used for globe-trotting with a single group over a few weeks, it was also conceived to carry sports teams and even groups of musicians, who need space to transport equipment and instruments.

