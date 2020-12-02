Business Highlights

·4 min read

___

Fed and Treasury urge Congress to approve more virus relief

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are urging Congress to approve COVID-19 relief funds without further delay, though Democrats continued to attack a decision by Mnuchin to allow five Fed lending programs to expire during the pandemic. In his most direct comments so far, Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that it’s “very important” for Congress to provide economic support. New funding would serve as a “bridge” for the economy to get from the current environment in which virus infections are spiking, to next year when vaccines should be widely available, Powell said. Powell said, “We are trying to get as many people across that bridge as we can.” Powell said.

___

Top Democrats swing behind bipartisan coronavirus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic leaders have swung behind a bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort. They’re cutting their demands for a $2 trillion-plus measure by more than half in hopes of breaking a monthslong logjam and delivering much-sought aid at the end of a tempestuous congressional session. It’s aimed at budging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who so far has been unwilling to abandon a $550 million Senate GOP plan that has failed twice this fall. The new plan would establish a $300 per week jobless benefit, send $160 billion to help state and local governments, revive popular “ paycheque protection” subsidies for businesses, and bail out transit systems and airlines.

___

Walmart drops $35 minimum for its members’ online orders

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers on Walmart.com who pay a $98-a-year membership fee will get free shipping on orders of any size starting Friday. Walmart announced the membership perk on Wednesday, doing away with a previous requirement that orders amount to at least $35 to qualify for free shipping. The perk comes two months after Walmart launched its membership service called Walmart+, which it hopes will compete with Amazon’s Prime membership program. Walmart+ members will receive free next-day and two-day shipping on non-perishable items shipped by Walmart, no matter the purchase amount. The move builds on the retailer’s pledge to continue adding benefits to its membership program, which also includes unlimited free grocery deliveries and fuel discounts.

___

Fed reports slowing US economic activity due to virus surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Federal Reserve survey of business conditions around the country has found that economic activity in several regions slowed in November as coronavirus cases surged. The Fed report released Wednesday says that overall, the Fed’s 12 regional banks characterize the economic expansion as “modest or moderate.” But it notes that three Midwest regions and the Philadelphia region reported activity had begun to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged. The report says that most districts found that optimism among business contacts has “waned” with many citing concerns about the wave of virus cases and renewed lockdown restrictions.

___

Stock indexes shake off a weak start and end mostly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off early losses and managed to end mostly higher on Wall Street, even as weakness in technology companies weighed on major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 edged up 0.2% Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day. The Nasdaq fell slightly and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 0.2%. Salesforce.com sank after announcing a deal late Tuesday to buy messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. The mixed trading came as investors become more optimistic that coronavirus vaccines could start driving a stronger economic recovery. Treasury yields rose and crude oil prices ended higher.

___

US tightens definition of service animals allowed on planes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Say goodbye to emotional-support animals in airplane cabins. The Transportation Department issued a final rule Wednesday covering service animals. The rule says only dogs can qualify, and they have to be specially trained to help a person with disabilities. For years, some travellers have been bringing untrained dogs and all kinds of other animals on board by claiming they need the animal for emotional support. Airlines believe some passengers were avoiding pet fees by calling their pets emotional-support animals. The new rules take effect in 30 days.

___

Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the air

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is taking its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month. The airline invited press reporters and photographers on board one of the planes Wednesday to demonstrate its confidence in the plane’s safety. All Max jets worldwide were grounded in March 2019 after the second of two crashes that together killed 346 people. Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes — mainly in flight-control software — that will allow airlines to resume flying the plane.

___

The S&P 500 rose 6.56 points, or 0.2%, to 3,669.01. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 59.87 points, or 0.2%, to 29,883.79. The Nasdaq composite slipped 5.74 points, or 0.1%, to 12,349.37. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks finished up 1.98 points, or 0.1%, at 1,838.03.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • LeBron James agrees to two-year extension with Lakers

    LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have reached an agreement on a two-year, $85 million contract extension.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • NBA's reported opening-night schedule features Nets-Warriors, Lakers-Clippers

    The NBA has scheduled a blockbuster opening-night slate for the 2020-21 season.

  • Sexual assault lawsuit against Antonio Brown won't go to trial until December 2021

    The trial for the civil suit against Antonio Brown was initially set for December 2020, but has been delayed until December 2021.

  • How an MLB relief pitcher found himself in the middle of the latest White House mask drama

    Pitcher Sean Gilmartin, who was on the Rays in 2020, visited his wife Kayleigh McEnany at work and caused a stir.

  • President Donald Trump to give Presidential Medal of Freedom to ex-Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz

    Holtz has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why big names could join the free agent pool Wednesday

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the first gay wrestling superstar, dies at 79

    Pat Patterson was the first wrestler to hold the Intercontinental title.

  • Errol Spence Jr. survived his toughest challenge — now the real work begins

    The IBF-WBC welterweight champion has a new perspective on life after nearly dying in a car accident.

  • Ravens put on a clinic in poor clock management at end of half, don't get any points

    The Ravens had first-and-goal with more than a minute to go. The clock ran out on them.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Posted Up - Jrue & Lauren Holiday on making a new home in Milwaukee

    The new Milwaukee Bucks guard and former U.S. Women’s National Team member joined Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes to discuss their recent whirlwind of the last few weeks - from Jrue’s trade, to having their second baby, to settling into their potential new long-term home. Jrue and Lauren joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Tonal, the perfect solution for anyone looking for in-home strength training equipment and access to personal training for more effective workouts. Check out more at Tonal.com.

  • Jim Schwartz not sure how DK Metcalf was insulted by Calvin Johnson comparison

    Jim Schwartz was baffled by DK Metcalf's reaction to being compared to one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.

  • Former Bucs lineman Chris Hovan faces DUI, child neglect charges after blowing 0.31 with kid in car

    Chris Hovan reportedly blew a 0.31, which is three times the legal limit.

  • Nurse says a positive attitude around living and playing in Tampa is key

    When Nick Nurse coached Derby of the British Basketball League back in the early 1990s, the team could only afford to book the Moorways Centre practice hall two nights a week.Nurse and his team would arrive for a 7 p.m. start just as the badminton players on the floor before them were taking their last swings and removing the nets. Nurse is used to adjusting to different set-ups, making a dozen career stops in the U.S. and abroad before finally settling into his first NBA job in Toronto.On Monday, Nurse and the Raptors moved into their temporary home away from home in Tampa, Fla., another push pin on Nurse's basketball travel map. "Just another stop along the coaching journey for me. Just another place to live, another city, another thing going on," Nurse said on a Zoom call on Wednesday.Due to Canada's travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Raptors are playing their "home" games at Amalie Arena, normally home to the NHL's Lightning, and are setting up a practice facility in a downtown hotel. Nurse conjured memories of Derby when asked about the worst place he's ever practised.  "There’s been some other good doozies in there," he laughed. "I always say just get me to a practice floor and to the games and we’ll be happy."It's key, Nurse said, that the players and staff fully buy in to their temporary Tampa home, rather than dwell on the fact they're not playing out of Scotiabank Arena."You guys know I’m not shy about telling you guys how much I love being in Toronto, it's our city and it's our team and our organization — there's a lot of unsettling feelings about having to leave, to be honest. It's not easy, right?" Nurse said."I can only say this: I know I'd rather be in Toronto, but I'm not. And now I'm going to make the best of it here . . . we're going to do our best to focus in on just becoming the best basketball team we can become. And we do that by starting with accepting, here's where we are. Put a smile on our face, get out on the right side of the bed, positive attitude and go to work."The uncommon cloud hanging over this season is the threat of the global pandemic, which has wreaked havoc with pro leagues, particularly the NFL. NBA teams are currently limited to individual sessions with one coach and one player per basket. Players and coaches are being tested daily, and teams can begin holding group workouts on Sunday, just five days before the pre-season tips off.The league's health and safety protocols mandate it could take as long as 12 days for a player to return to action after a positive test.  While there were no positive tests in the NBA's "bubble" at Walt Disney World near Orlando, there was also no travel involved, and movement was limited.It's "critically important" that players follow the rules, Nurse said."The responsibility falls on each of us individually, to make sure we're following all the protocols. I hope that everybody has their own health and safety and the health and safety of their family first and foremost as they're moving around their day," he said. "It does place an extra layer of importance or priority that's different than a normal season, but we're certainly not in a normal season or in normal times, so we're all going to have to be very vigilant on this aspect."Two unnamed Golden State Warriors players recently tested positive for COVID-19. Raptors guard Norman Powell said, with the difficulty controlling players' environments, there's bound to be more.The NFL has been ravaged by COVID-19, with dozens of players testing positive, forcing schedule adjustments"I think those things are gonna happen throughout the season. You've just got to handle them as they come just like football players got some positive tests," Powell said. "You've got to have protocols and regulations in order to stop the spread and make sure those players are safe and are quarantined and can get over those symptoms and be back healthy and get back to playing as fast as possible."Florida has been a coronavirus hotbed for months, and Tuesday surpassed one million cases. Powell said if he learned anything in the months spent in the NBA's bubble, it's "be ready for anything.""In these times, stuff is just out of whack. So you've just got to be prepared for the unexpected," Powell said. "People keep asking me, 'Where are you staying? What's going on? What's around you?' And I have no idea. So trying to figure the whole city out, where to go, even what to do in terms of just being able to walk on the beach or whatever. Especially the rules and laws here with COVID."The Raptors open their three-game preseason schedule with two games in Charlotte, Dec. 12 and 14. They face Miami in their first "home" game on Dec. 18. The season tips off Dec. 22. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020.Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press

  • In rare Wednesday afternoon game, Robert Griffin III throws a pick six to the Steelers

    RG3 was back as a starter, in a very unusual scenario.

  • The redemption of LaMelo Ball from 'overrated' to No. 3 NBA draft pick

    His path has been somewhat of a redemptive one. He has a lot to prove. We’ve yet to see how he fares when lacing them up with the best in the world.