Business Highlights

Walmart to spread out deals to avoid Black Friday crowds

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic. The company’s plans announced Wednesday offer the first glimpse from a major retailer of what a reinvented Black Friday will look like during a pandemic. Macy’s and other chains have said that Black Friday deals will be spread out and they will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details. The Arkansas-based discounter will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7.

___

G-20 suspends poor nations’ debt payments for 6 more months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, agreed Wednesday to extend the suspension of poor countries' debt payments by an additional six months to support the most vulnerable countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The suspension of $14 billion in debt payments had been due to expire at the end of the year. Wednesday’s decision gives developing nations until the end of June 2021 to focus spending on health care and emergency stimulus programs rather than debt repayments.

___

Bank profits remain resilient despite lingering pandemic

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (AP) — JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Bank of America saw their profits partly recover from the depths of the coronavirus-caused recession earlier this year, mostly because the banks see the U.S. economy improving and are setting aside less money to cover potentially bad loans. The health of the banking sector is a proxy for the U.S. economy, since their balance sheets rise or fall depending on whether borrowers are repaying their debts. Trillions of dollars of stimulus and reopening economies have helped partly lift the U.S. economy out of its historic contraction, which in turn has kept banks from having to write down or write off loans.

___

UnitedHealth tops profit forecast, hikes outlook

UnitedHealth Group beat third-quarter forecasts, and the nation’s largest health insurer finally hiked its 2020 earnings outlook after holding off while trying to sort out COVID-19's impact. Health insurers have approached 2020 forecasts cautiously, even though many reaped huge profits in the first half as the spreading pandemic kept people home and out of the health care system. UnitedHealth said Wednesday that both care patterns and prescription volumes approached normal levels in its recently completed quarter. The company announced a new 2020 forecast range that largely exceeds expectations but told analysts to expect a conservative approach to 2021.

___

Brazil meatpacker fined for bribes that fueled US expansion

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — An owner of the world’s largest meatpacker has pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to paying nearly $150 million in bribes for over a decade to high-level government officials in Brazil. Sao Paulo-based J&F Investimentos made the plea in a federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. As part of the settlement agreement, it must pay fines of $256 million to U.S. and Brazilian authorities. J&F’s legal counsel told the court that bribes paid between 2005 and 2017 helped secure J&F funding from the Brazilian government that was used in part to purchase assets in the U.S. Companies controlled by J&F employ more than 250,000 people in 190 countries.

___

US wholesale prices up 0.4% in September as food costs surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices jumped 0.4% in September as food costs rose by the largest amount since May. The Labor Department said Wednesday that the September increase in its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches the consumer, followed a 0.3% rise in August and a 0.6% surge in July which had been the biggest monthly gain since late 2018. The 0.4% September rise was bigger than economists had been expecting and reflected a 1.2% increase in food costs, the sharpest rise since a 5.6% spike in May as coronavirus-related shutdowns at food processing plants triggered shortages. For September energy prices fell for a second month, dropping 0.3% after a 0.1% dip in August.

___

US Senate high stakes spur astronomical spending in Montana

