Business forum invites mayoral candidates

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Business owners and operators looking for answers to what lies ahead on the business landscape are invited to attend the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Leaders Luncheon on Oct. 5.

The luncheon will take place at the Prince Arthur Hotel Provincial Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and will provide an opportunity to talk with Thunder Bay’s mayoral candidates and hear their ideas on the concerns facing businesses.

“It will be a question and answer format,” says Charla Robinson, chamber president. “We’ll be asking them questions and they’ll all be responding as we do with our normal candidates’ forms, but it’ll be set up so that the leaders can also mix and mingle with folks and have those one-on-one conversations with the business community.”

The five candidates will be seated on a panel and asked questions that have been gathered from the business registrants by the chamber. Each participating business person can submit a question upon their registration. Robinson says the questions will be sorted and categorized and put to the panel of candidates who will each have one minute to respond.

“A combination of questions that are being submitted by our members and pulled together here, based on some of the concerns that we have addressed in our platform and other pieces that have been an issue with municipal politics in the last number of years, will result in a combination of all of those inputs to help us make sure we get some really strong questions,” she said.

Registration for the event and submitting questions can be done online at www.tbchamber.ca.

Robinson says although this is a member event for the chamber, there is a non-member fee as well. The session will be recorded and posted online after the event so that those who aren’t able to attend will be able to hear what the candidates have to say in response to their questions.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal