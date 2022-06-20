Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size [2022-2027] | Analysis By Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by Top Leading Players till 2027

Industry Research
·6 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2027, from US$ 7659.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

Pune, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Outlook To 2027:

Global “Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18683470

About Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market:

B2B e-commerce, short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is the sale of goods or services between businesses via an online sales portal.
Amazon was the global biggest manufacturer in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry, followed by Alibaba, Rakuten, IBM, SAP Hybris, Oracle, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, NetSuite.Asia-Pacific is the largest Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market with about 69% market share. North America is follower, accounting for about 15% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market
The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size is projected to reach US$ 13630 million by 2027, from US$ 7659.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market include:

  • Amazon

  • Alibaba

  • Rakuten

  • IndiaMART

  • Walmart

  • Mercateo

  • Magento (Adobe)

  • Global Sources

  • Cdiscount Pro

  • PriceMinister SAS

  • Fnac Pro

  • Pixmania

  • Vente-privée

  • Thomas

  • EC21

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Buyer-oriented E-commerce

  • Supplier-oriented E-commerce

  • Intermediary-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018.

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Small and Medium Enterprise

  • Large Enterprise

Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18683470

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market by value?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?

Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Buy this report (Price 3900 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18683470

Major Points from TOC:

1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Type
5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Application
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia-Pacific
9 Latin America
10 Middle East & Africa
11 Key Players Profiles
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18683470

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Red Cross: Rwanda deportation scheme 'morally unbearable'

    Freshly re-elected President of the International Federation of Red Cross Francesco Rocca describes the UK's scheme of deporting migrants to Rwanda as "morally unbearable". He says countries should not adopt "undignified" or "shameful" solutions because they are unable to sort out their own bureaucracy. .

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Fred VanVleet, CJ Miles on nickname, friendship and the Raptors' 'Bench Mob'

    CJ Miles and Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discuss the root of the nickname "steady freddy", their camaraderie on and off the court and why the "bench mob" was a unique group.

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Formula One teams say timing of FIA's decision to act on "porpoising" was poor

    MONTREAL — Most Formula One teams were in the air en route to Montreal when their sport's governing body announced it was stepping in to counter the troublesome bouncing of cars. Teams arrived Thursday for the Montreal Grand Prix to discover the FIA had issued a technical directive to reduce bouncing — also known as "porpoising" — that's been the bane of numerous drivers this season, most notably seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. Teams and drivers are split on the regulations. But most w

  • Canada's Mislawchuk earns World Cup sprint triathlon silver

    HUATULCO, Mexico — Tyler Mislawchuk earned a silver medal in a World Cup sprint triathlon Sunday. The two-time Olympian from Oak Bluff, Man., finished just one second behind winner Genis Grau of Spain in a three-man foot race for the podium. Triathlon's sprint distance features a 750-metre swim, 20k bike and 5k run. Brazilian bronze medallist Miguel Hidalgo was just two seconds back of Mislawchuk, who won the Huatulco race in both 2021 and 2020. “It was a bit of a strange race,” said the 27-year

  • Canada's Prince scores 5th of season as Houston Dash defeat North Carolina Courage

    Canada's Nichelle Prince scored what eventually proved to be the game-winning goal as the Houston Dash defeated the North Carolina Courage 4-3 on Sunday in Cary, N.C. The Ajax, Ont., native scored in the 51st minute of the game, to put her team up 4-1 at the time. It was the 27-year-old's fifth goal of the season, putting her in fourth place among the NWSL's top scorers this season. The forward played 70 minutes, while teammates and fellow Canadian national team members Sophie Schmidt and Allysh

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • The graduate: At 35, Jack Johnson earns degree from Michigan

    DENVER (AP) — In between delivering checks on the ice, Jack Johnson hit the books just as hard. The 35-year-old Colorado Avalanche defenseman earned his general studies degree this spring from the University of Michigan. Just part of a rewarding stretch for Johnson, who after five teams and more than 1,000 NHL games finally reached the Stanley Cup Final. “Let’s see, that (degree) takes me 18 years?” Johnson cracked Saturday before Game 2 against Tampa Bay. “Most people are at least a doctor at t

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.