'Busiest camping season': Travelers choose outdoor recreation close to home amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the 2020 summer of COVID-19 winds down, Shane Bertsch has seen something he would not have anticipated six months ago:

Packed campgrounds and crowded hiking trails.

“This has been the busiest camping season we’ve had in the nearly 20 years I’ve been here,” said Bertsch, district park supervisor at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area near Yankton, South Dakota, where he has been employed since March 2001.

The area, which is open year-round, flanks the Missouri River near Gavins Point Dam and offers camping, fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, biking, equestrian trails, disc golf and more. The Missouri River separates South Dakota and Nebraska.

Bertsch cites an unusual source for the flurry of camping and other outdoor pursuits: “I think it stems from COVID. People have just been anxious to get out.”

“We’ve also gotten a lot of use on our hiking and biking trails,” he added. “I’ve seen more people use our hiking trails than I ever have before. And we’ve seen some beach traffic.”

Outdoor recreation – camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing, wildlife watching and more – was social distancing before it had a name and was designated as a mandate for public health.

Still, most public outdoor recreation areas, including the 928-acre Lewis and Clark area, which is named for famed Corps of Discovery explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, have set COVID-19-related guidelines.

Most visitors, Bertsch noted, appear to be following to the area’s social distancing recommendations, including limiting the number of people inside the visitor’s center to a maximum of 10.

And like most public outdoor use areas across the country, the staff at Lewis and Clark Recreation Area have focused on keeping their facilities as clean as possible. Visitors, Bertsch noted, have seemingly appreciated the extra effort.

Shower and restroom facilities are cleaned multiple times daily, as are drinking fountains and other high-traffic areas.

“Lewis and Clark has always been known for having clean restrooms,” he said. “This year staff is really keying in on making sure that all touch points in the restrooms are being cleaned and sanitized.”

All park staff also don masks when within 6 feet of visitors. Welcome center and gate staff are also masked when aiding visitors.

“We do want visitors to adhere to social distancing,” Bertsch said. “A few have expressed some (COVID-19) concerns, and a few are wearing masks. But with camping and hiking and boating, they can social distance and easily stay in their own family groups." Bertsch noted some visitors wear masks into the welcome center or when they go into the restroom.

“We have noticed that day-use family recreational activities have increased – boating, kayaking, disc golf, hiking.”

Visitor statistics reflect Bertsch’s observations.

The 928-acre Lewis and Clark area which borders the 31,400-acre Lewis and Clark Lake.

Since March the state department of game, fish and parks has seen an increase in visitation (people entering the park for day use purposes) and camping in the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area district and in state parks and recreation areas statewide. From Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area recorded a record 883,144 visitors, an increase of 59% from the same period in 2019.

