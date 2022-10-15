What is the busiest airport in the US? Expect the biggest crowds at these destinations.

The United States contains 1/3 of the world’s airports, the most of any country in the world, according to World Atlas. All 50 states and administrative territories have at least one airport, and there are almost 20,000 airports in the U.S. with over 5,000 open for public use.

Some of the airports in the U.S. are also among the busiest and biggest airports in the world. With nearly three million passengers flying in and out of U.S. airports everyday, you may wonder what the busiest airport in the U.S. is. If so, we have the answers for you.

What is the busiest airport in the US?

According to World Atlas, the busiest airport in the United States by passenger traffic is Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). ATL had over 100 million passengers travel through it in the pre-COVID year of 2019, 20 million more than the second-busiest airport in the U.S.

Named after two former mayors of Atlanta, Maynard Jackson and William Hartsfield, it is located almost seven miles outside of the city and occupies seven square miles of land. It serves as an international gateway to the United States and is the hub for Delta Airlines, according to World Atlas.

What are the 10 busiest airports in the US?

According to World Atlas, the following are the busiest airports in the U.S., based on 2019 pre-COVID numbers:

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) (Atlanta, GA) Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) (Los Angeles, CA) O’Hare International Airport (ORD) (Chicago, IL) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) (Dallas, TX) Denver International Airport (DEN) (Denver, CO) John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) (New York, NY) San Francisco International Airport (SFO) (San Francisco, CA) McCarran International Airport (LAS) (Las Vegas, NV) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) (Seattle, WA) Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) (Charlotte, NC)

What is the busiest airport in the world?

According to World Atlas, ATL is also the busiest airport in the world. The following are the 10 busiest airports in the world based on 2019 pre-COVID numbers:

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (Atlanta, GA) Beijing Capital International Airport (Beijing, China) Los Angeles International Airport (Los Angeles, CA) Dubai International Airport (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) Tokyo Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan) O'Hare International Airport (Chicago, IL) Heathrow Airport (London, United Kingdom) Shanghai Pudong International Airport (Shanghai, China) Charles de Gaulle Airport (Paris, France) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (Dallas, TX)

