Bushiri on contract silence at Hibs - gossip

Hibs' Scottish Cup hero unsure of future as Celtic boss looks forward to a Huge European night...

Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri, out of contract at the end of the season, says he has not had any talks about extending his stay at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Manager Brendan Rodgers has no doubt Celtic can hurt Bayern Munich when the team meet on Champions League duty in Glasgow next week. (Scottish Sun)

Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro insists the Champions League play-off with Celtic is a 50-50 tie, although the Bundesliga leaders are considered big favourites. (Sunday Mail)

After making it 29 converted penalties in a row for Bayern Munich, England captain Harry Kane says he is looking forward to his first experience of Celtic Park on Wednesday. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland's Ryan Christie admits he "never expected" the switch to central midfield which has been such a success at Bournemouth, saying he can "read the game better" with experience. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic women's boss Elena Sadiku wants more financial support, suggesting her budget is on the same level as Hibs and Hearts and is dwarfed by the resources of Glasgow City and Rangers. (Sunday Herald)