A bushel of new Apple devices

Apple unveiled its highly-anticipated lineup of revamped products. Climate change is causing irreversible damage to national parks. And student debt relief is life-changing for some, but for others, it's just a drop in the bucket.

But first, this image is out of this world! 🌌 NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has captured stunning images of a "cosmic tarantula": the Tarantula Nebula. See the pics here.

Apple reveals its latest lineup of shiny new gadgets

Brand spankin' new iPhones and Apple Watches and AirPods, oh my! On Wednesday, Apple unveiled its latest products during its annual event from its California headquarters. The big news: The iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max will be on sale soon. The super-popular AirPods Pro got some innovative updates, CEO Tim Cook also announced, including touch controls. The Apple Watch Ultra was also revealed. It's made to handle rugged activities – but it's not cheap, starting at $799. On the more budget-friendly side, the Apple Watch SE, starting at $249, also got an update. Release dates + everything Apple announced at the event.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announces a new lineup of products during a special event at Apple Park.
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces a new lineup of products during a special event at Apple Park.

Has the COVID vaccine finally reached flu-shot status?

Things that happen once a year: Your birthday. Eye exam. Thanksgiving. Flu shot. Dog to the vet. Could COVID-19 vaccines be added to this annual list? It's possible. With omicron-specific boosters hitting shelves this week, health officials say the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign has officially entered a new phase. Barring any "new variant curveballs," White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said the latest vaccine rollout may be the first of what will become an annual shot for Americans — like the flu shot.

  • Report: 10.5M kids were orphaned or lost primary caregiver due to COVID-19.

  • Providers report dozens of errors giving COVID-19 shots. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more mistakes.

Each day in the U.S., there are still about 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases, 5,000 hospitalizations and 400 deaths.
Each day in the U.S., there are still about 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases, 5,000 hospitalizations and 400 deaths.

What everyone's talking about

  • 🤘 Want to party with a rock star? Pricey VIP concert packages offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but buyer beware. (And if you're ready to buy, here's how to avoid getting ripped off.)

  • Check your wallet: Americans sitting on $21 billion in unused gift cards.

  • How a missing foot upends what we've known about human history.

  • Arab Americans fight to identify as MENA, not white, in federal data.

  • Shark researchers thought they found an extinct megalodon. Not quite.

  • 'Always together': Elderly sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart.

Student loan debt forgiveness, in borrower's own words

Federal student debt relief: It's a game-changer for some borrowers. But for others, the forgiveness plan announced by President Biden last month is just a drop in the bucket. Borrowers around the country told USA TODAY the forgiveness of up to $20,000 was an extraordinary moment that will give them a chance to save for a home, their kids — or just keep the roof they already have over their heads. Others are grateful, but still face decades of payments. These are their stories.

  • Do you pay taxes on canceled student loans? Yes, if you live in these states.

  • I paid off $65K in debt months before Biden's loan forgiveness. Here's how I feel. | Opinion

Tamiko Scian’s education spanned three universities, culminating in a master’s degree in communications at Howard University in Washington D.C. But the $80,000 she has owed for years fills her with anxiety.
Tamiko Scian’s education spanned three universities, culminating in a master’s degree in communications at Howard University in Washington D.C. But the $80,000 she has owed for years fills her with anxiety.

Despite vow to keep them off Facebook, extremist movement resurfacing

"Boogaloo Bois." Ever heard of it? It's tough to describe, even for experts in extremism. Essentially, it's a leaderless, mainly online phenomenon, driven by a heavy emphasis on specific memes, iconography and in-jokes. Central to the movement is an anti-federal government ideology, an anticipation of a second civil war and an obsession with firearms. And despite Facebook's vow to remove references to the group more than two years ago, accounts, pages and groups connected to the "Boogaloo Bois" are resurfacing. Experts said the resurgence appears to be connected to the search of Mar-a-Lago and the ensuing vitriol toward the FBI. A look at the ideology born from a meme.

Members of the &quot;boogaloo boys&quot; join other gun rights advocates in front of the State House as pro-gun supporters gather on January 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.
Members of the "boogaloo boys" join other gun rights advocates in front of the State House as pro-gun supporters gather on January 18, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia.

Real quick

Yosemite National Park is in peril

America's national forests are slowly dying. The iconic sequoias and millions of other trees towering in Yosemite National Park are facing an unrelenting adversary: climate change. Last year, the park service published a landmark document laying out the harsh realities of global warming, urging officials to plan for "unprecedented" future conditions. Much will change in most of the nation's parks — only some things can be saved, and some will be lost forever.

👉 Read more: As forests are killed by climate change, what does Yosemite's future look like?

Larry Orman is a conservation advocate and founder of Greenbelt Alliance.
Larry Orman is a conservation advocate and founder of Greenbelt Alliance.

The Obamas' legacy will now hang in the halls of the White House forever

Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 7, 2022.
Former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama unveil their official White House portraits, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 7, 2022.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were welcomed to the White House on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden revived a tradition of hosting former presidents for the unveiling of their official portrait. More pictures from the event.

A break from the news

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M