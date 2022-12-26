Buses with migrants have dropped off outside of VP Harris' house before. Why Christmas Eve was different.

Rebecca Morin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Buses of migrants have been dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ house several times over the past couple of months.

But why was Christmas Eve so different?

The drop off came as much of the country was experiencing extreme cold weather.

Around 110 to 130 people in buses were dropped off outside Harris’ residence Saturday in temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Fahrenheit – making it one of the coldest Christmas Eves on record. Many of the people on the bus were not prepared for the weather, with some only wearing T-shirts.

Even thousands of miles away at the United States’ southern border, officials warned of frigid temperatures.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection ahead of the extreme temperatures urged migrants to not try and cross the border.

“Do not risk your life and that of your loved ones trying to cross the river or the desert,” Hugo Carmona, acting associate chief of U.S. Border Patrol Operations, said in a video statement. “Help avoid human death and tragedy. Stay home or remain in a safe shelter.”

More: Buses of migrants dropped near VP Harris home on freezing cold Christmas Eve

When did migrants start getting bused from Texas?

In the spring, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would send buses with migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to major cities such as Washington, New York and Chicago.

Some other GOP governors, such as Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey also sent some buses from the border to other cities.

When the state-funded charter bus initiative first launched, Abbott’s offices said it was busing asylum-seekers to migrant-friendly “sanctuary cities” to protest President Joe Biden’s border policies and help alleviate the strain on Texas border cities absorbing the migrants.

This image provided by WJLA shows migrant families as they get onto a bus to transport them from near the Vice President's residence to an area church after they arrived in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.
This image provided by WJLA shows migrant families as they get onto a bus to transport them from near the Vice President's residence to an area church after they arrived in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Local organizers in Washington say three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve.

Why drop off at Harris’ residence?

Beginning in September, Abbott began sending some buses to drop off asylum-seekers outside of the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president's residence.

Abbott said he began sending buses there after an interview from Harris at the time where she said that the border was secure. Republicans and some Democrats have been critical over the Biden administration’s border policies.

Biden several months into his presidency delegated Harris to oversee U.S. efforts to combat the root causes of migration from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Buses with migrants likely to continue

Buses with asylum-seekers will likely continue to drop off migrants in cities such as New York and Washington.

There is an increase of migrants coming to the United States' southern border ahead of a pandemic-era immigration policy was scheduled to be lifted. However, the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration from lifting Title 42, which allows Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities.

The increase of migrants to the border has overwhelmed some Texas cities.

Just a couple of days ago, the El Paso City Council unanimously voted to extend its emergency declaration by at least 30 days because of a humanitarian crisis with migrants that has resulted in many sleeping in the streets of the city.

Contributing: Rick Jervis, USA TODAY; John C. Moritz, El Paso Times; The Associated Press

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Migrant buses stopped at Harris' house on Christmas Eve; what is new

Latest Stories

  • Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The death toll from a Buffalo-area blizzard rose to 27 in western New York, authorities said Monday, as the region reeled from one of the worst weather-related disasters in its history. Much of the rest of the United States was hit by ferocious winter conditions. Those who lost their lives around Buffalo were found in cars, homes and snowbanks. Some died while shoveling snow, others when emergency crews could not respond in time to medical crises. President Joe Biden said hi

  • Migrants Dropped at Vice President Kamala Harris' Home on Christmas Eve in Historic Cold Weather

    The White House placed the blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling it a "cruel, dangerous and shameful stunt"

  • Buses of migrants dropped outside Kamala Harris' home in freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve, reports say

    Some of the migrants were dropped off in Washington D.C. wearing T-shirts with temperatures dropping to 18 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN.

  • 22-year-old apprentice lineworker dies restoring power after storm, Ohio company says

    “You were my greatest gift,” his mother wrote on Facebook.

  • Thousands remain in the dark days after fierce storms knocked out power

    Via Rail plans to resume trains on its Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal routes Tuesday, the rail service said days after a CN train derailment forced the cancellation of those trains scheduled for Christmas and Boxing Day. CN confirmed in a statement that the tracks where its train derailed on Christmas Eve will be reopened Tuesday and said Via Rail plans to run all trains on the route, but on a modified schedule. That modified schedule will be available on Via Rail's website and communicated

  • Two Venezuelan families. Two immigration policies. Two different outcomes

    Two families escaped Venezuela under two different immigration policies. A new Biden program allowed one family get travel approval in a matter of weeks. Another Trump-era program barred another family from seeking asylum in the U.S., deporting her.

  • Migrants dropped outside VP Harris's home on blustery Christmas Eve

    Busloads of migrants were dropped over Christmas weekend near Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington amid freezing temperatures, having traveled from the southwest border in Texas, immigrant aid groups said on Sunday. Approximately 110-130 of the migrants seeking asylum in the United States, many of them families with children, were placed on buses by Texas officials, said Tatiana Laborde, managing director of SAMU First Response, a relief agency working with the city of Washington, D.C.

  • White House condemns Abbott’s Christmas Eve migrant stunt as ‘cruel, dangerous and shameful’

    Two Republican governors have led campaign to bus migrants to Democratic strongholds

  • Christmas Day house fire in Fredericton kills dog, cat and displaces at least 7 people

    A house fire that broke out early on Christmas morning in Fredericton has left a dog and cat dead, and at least seven people displaced. Firefighters received a call just before 5 a.m. about a fire in the 300 block of Northumberland Street, said Craig Harnum, assistant deputy chief of the Fredericton Fire Department. They arrived to find a blaze burning out of control in a three-storey house, Harnum said, primarily in the back of the building. It appears to have started on the exterior, and sprea

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Saints overcome deficit, bitter cold to beat Browns 17-10

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill each had touchdown runs and the New Orleans Saints went outside and handled Cleveland's arctic-like cold in a 17-10 win Saturday over the Browns, who were officially eliminated from the playoffs. The Saints (6-9) were 0-6 in outdoor games this season before rallying to beat the Browns (6-9) in the coldest game in New Orleans history. Quarterback Deshaun Watson drove Cleveland to the Saints' 15 in the final minute, but he was sacked on fourth down wit

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • EXPLAINER: Why are baseball teams spending so much money?

    Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Trea Turner combined for almost $1 billion in contracts. Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo and Willson Contreras added up to another billion. And that's just nine players. Just one lucrative slice of baseball's December spending spree. What a difference a year makes. It has been an epic holiday season already for several teams and players — a year after Major League Baseball locked out its players in an ugly labor dispute th

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Jets' Quinnen Williams active, Jags' Travon Walker sidelined

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive tackle Quinnen Williams will play against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night after a calf injury sidelined him last Sunday. Williams, selected to his first career Pro Bowl team Wednesday, leads the Jets with a career-high 11 sacks. He injured a calf in New York's loss to Buffalo on Dec. 11 and sat out the Jets' 20-17 defeat against Detroit last Sunday. Williams' return will help boost a pass rush that has been among the NFL's

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Vejmelka sharp in Coyotes' 2-1 shootout win over Kings

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Karel Vejmelka had 26 saves and stopped all three shots in a shootout in the Arizona Coyotes' 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night. Arizona’s Nick Schmaltz scored on a power play in the first period. Alex Iafallo evened it on the man advantage in the second, leaving the Coyotes tied heading into the third period for the fifth straight game. Nick Bjugstad scored on Arizona's second shot in the shootout after Vejmelk stopped Gabriel Vilardi. Arizona's Clayton

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect