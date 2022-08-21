Bused to New York and dumped: How migrants are being used as pawns in the US border row

Migrants from Texas arrive at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York - REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Stepping out into the bustling Port Authority Terminal in midtown Manhattan, Joanna Lopez had no idea where she was.

Two days earlier the 33-year-old from Venezuela had been put on the bus with her children by Border Patrol officers nearly 2,000 miles away in San Antonio, Texas. All she was told was that she was going somewhere she "would be taken care off".

"I don’t know what’s going to happen now," she sobbed, grabbing her young son’s hand as NGO workers led her towards a waiting yellow cab.

These were the chaotic scenes at New York’s busiest bus terminal, where more than a thousand illegal immigrants have been bused in from Texas in the last week on the orders of Governor Greg Abbott.

They had crossed into the US from all over Central and South America, and were arriving in New York hungry and tired. Others had been assured they were being sent to other parts of the US where they had family, but had instead found themselves bound for New York.

The Republican governor is trying to pressure the Biden administration into cracking down at the southern US border as migrant crossings reach record levels.

Greg Abbott - AP/LM Otero

Eric Adams, New York City’s newly elected Democratic mayor, has accused Mr Abbott of using the migrants as "political pawns" in his re-election battle against popular progressive Beto O’Rourke.

The growing row between the parties sets up a battle over America’s immigration policies as the country heads into the all-important November midterms.

More than 1.7 million migrants were recorded trying to cross along the southern border from October 2021 to June of this year, the most US Customs and Border Protection has recorded for any fiscal year since 1960.

Eric Adams, New York City’s newly elected Democratic mayor, has accused Mr Abbott of using the migrants as "political pawns" - Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Mr Abbott’s busing plan came in response to Mr Biden’s attempt to lift the Trump administration-issued Title 42, a pandemic-era policy that allows US authorities to deport asylum-seeking migrants back to Mexico.

Mr Abbott said New York - a so-called sanctuary city which does not prosecute illegal immigrants - was merely "getting a taste" of what border communities have been dealing with in Texas.

For Mr Abbott, who is running for re-election this year and is considered a potential presidential candidate for 2024, has made his aggressive stance on migration central to his campaign.

US - REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Last year, he launched Operation Lone Star, a multi-billion border mission he claims has helped catch drug smugglers crossing the border.

The busing plan appeals to a wider national audience and feeds into a rising concern over the rate of immigration.

A Gallup poll of all Americans released last week found that 38 per cent want the rate of immigration decreased. The percentage of those who prefer less immigration is up 10 points since 2020.

Meanwhile, 51 per cent of registered voters in the Lone Star State said they support the two-term governor’s handling of immigration at the border, the same amount who said they backed his busing initiative.

"This move puts Abbott right up there as a presidential contender along with former vice president (Mike) Pence and Florida Governor (Ron) DeSantis, if Donald Trump decides not to run again," said David Paterson, the former governor of New York.

Mr Paterson, a Democrat, likened it to Mr Trump’s campaign vow to build a wall along the border with Mexico in his 2016 campaign. "Was it a political stunt? Yes. Was it effective? Yes. Sometimes, the stunt works," he said.

Migrants, who boarded a bus in Texas, listen to volunteers offering assistance after being dropped off within view of the US Capitol building in Washington, DC - STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

But experts questioned how legal the Texas governor's actions are.

"The Supreme Court has been clear that immigration matters fall under the jurisdiction of the federal government," said attorney Rual Reyes. "Abbott is walking a fine legal line in taking immigration matters into his own hands."

New York could soon find itself pushed to its limits. Officials say they are inundated and being forced to return to the much-criticised practice of placing the homeless in hotels. Mayor Adams has already requested extra federal funding.

In a makeshift shelter in the Bronx, Ms Lopez has a place to stay for the next few days, but beyond that her future is uncertain.

"I’m not unhappy to be in New York, it’s always been a dream," said Ms Lopez, whose journey from Maracaibo on Venezuela’s north-west coast began over two months ago.

She says she escaped poverty and abuse to get here. "But the way we are being treated every step of the way by the politicians has just been inhumane," she said.