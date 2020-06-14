Busch bounces back from penalty to dominate Miami Trucks

Charles Bradley
motorsport.com

Busch had to start from the rear and take a drive-through penalty on the opening lap due to an L1 penalty in pre-race technical. He explained: "The deal with the infraction was just a fluke deal, it was a bar that was legal here last year but not legal this year, and it hadn't been back to the fab shop."

Despite brushing the wall on his first run, Busch returned to imperious form in stage two, storming from ninth to first in a handful of laps.

Busch fired off swiftly at the start of the final stage, heading Ross Chastain and Austin Hill, as Christian Eckes almost wrecked off Turn 2 and slipped to the bottom of the top 10.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Chase Elliott was on the move, grabbing fifth place just before a caution for Brennan Poole spinning at Turn 2.

Busch led Hill at the restart, with Chastain slipping to third. Elliott hit the wall while running seventh and fell outside the top 10. Stewart Friesen moved up to fourth, but then fell back behind Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger.

Green flag pitstops among the leaders, and a yellow flag with 30 laps to go when Korbin Forrister hit the wall, put a different complexion on the race. The cleanup was delayed when Sheldon Creed pounded the barrels at the pit entry, so the red flag flew.

Elliott stayed out to save a set of tires, and restarted in the lead. “I’ve driven into the wall about four times,” said Elliott under the red flag. “Hopefully we get another caution to give us a chance win later.”

After a 15-minute delay, Elliott and Eckes led the field to the line with 24 laps to go. Elliott went backwards as Busch toyed with Eckes for a lap before going on his merry way to victory. Rhodes, Hill and Chastain all passed Eckes, prompting a three-way battle for best driver who wasn’t Busch. Rhodes slipped back after suffering a big slide off Turn 4, as Hill pulled away from Chastain.

The caution flew again when Jordan Anderson hit the wall, setting up a sprint to the finish. All the leaders pitted, with Elliott getting the chance to put his final set of fresh tires as the others had to settle for already-scrubbed rubber.

The green flew with seven laps to go, with Busch pulling clear as Hill and Chastain swapped second again. Tyler Ankrum was also on new tires, and surged up to second, with Chastain being forced to settle for third, ahead of a late surging Elliott, Johnny Sauter, Todd Gilliland, the fading Hill and Eckes.

Stage 2

Busch won the second stage following a remarkable march to the front, swerving through the pack and getting the job done in style.

Eckes led at the start, having pitted before the end of stage 1, but the man to watch was Busch, who restarted ninth but pulled an amazing slingshot move off Turn 2 to sweep around those ahead, and was past Eckes to take the lead nine laps later.

Hill and Chastain renewed their battle, this time for second, as lightning lit up the Florida sky and weather threatened.

Chastain finished second, 5s behind Busch, with Hill, Eckes and Gilliland rounding out the top five.

Stage 1

Chastain won the first stage, metronomically working his way forward from 15th on the grid.

Hill led Enfinger and Creed early on, with Chastain moving up to third from his eighth row starting spot by the competition caution on Lap 15.

At the restart, Chastain surged past Enfinger to run second, as a multi-truck wreck off Turn 4 involved Zane Smith, who clipped Chase Elliott into a huge spin and Brett Moffitt got collected in the process.

Despite Hill’s best attempts to block, Chastain and Hill ran side by side as they began the final lap, with Chastain winning out from a fast-finishing Rhodes and Hill.

Busch served his pass-through penalty at the end of the opening lap, but avoided going a lap down. He was back in during the competition caution, however, for attention to his right-rear quarter panel having hit the wall, and ended the opening stage back in 33rd position.

1

51

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

Toyota

134

 

82

2

26

United States
United States

 Tyler Ankrum

Chevrolet

134

2.847

 

3

44

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

134

3.357

2

4

24

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

134

3.596

3

5

13

United States
United States

 Johnny Sauter

Ford

134

3.663

 

6

38

United States
United States

 Todd Gilliland

Ford

134

3.943

 

7

16

United States
United States

 Austin Hill

Toyota

134

5.175

29

8

18

United States
United States

 Christian Eckes

Toyota

134

5.311

17

9

88

United States
United States

 Matt Crafton

Ford

134

6.736

1

10

45

United States
United States

 Ty Majeski

Chevrolet

134

7.031

 

11

4

Canada
Canada

 Raphael Lessard

Toyota

134

7.240

 

12

15

United States
United States

 Tanner Gray

Ford

134

7.558

 

13

11

United States
United States

 Spencer Davis

Toyota

134

7.793

 

14

52

United States
United States

 Stewart Friesen

Toyota

134

7.838

 

15

19

United States
United States

 Derek Kraus

Toyota

134

8.059

 

16

22

United States
United States

 Austin Wayne Self

Chevrolet

134

8.276

 

17

98

United States
United States

 Grant Enfinger

Ford

134

9.945

 

18

99

United States
United States

 Ben Rhodes

Ford

134

10.424

 

19

30

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

Toyota

134

14.688

 

20

2

United States
United States

 Sheldon Creed

Chevrolet

134

15.781

 

21

04

Cory Roper

Ford

134

16.025

 

22

20

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd

Chevrolet

134

16.038

 

23

02

Tate Fogleman

Chevrolet

134

16.155

 

24

00

United States
United States

 Angela Ruch

Toyota

134

28.306

 

25

56

Tyler Hill

Chevrolet

133

1 lap

 

26

33

United States
United States

 Gray Gaulding

Toyota

133

1 lap

 

27

10

United States
United States

 Jennifer Jo Cobb

Chevrolet

132

2 laps

 

28

9

Codie Rohrbaugh

Chevrolet

132

2 laps

 

29

49

United States
United States

 Ray Ciccarelli

Chevrolet

131

3 laps

 

30

68

Clay Greenfield

Toyota

122

12 laps

 

31

3

United States
United States

 Jordan Anderson

Chevrolet

120

14 laps

 

32

55

Dawson Cram

Chevrolet

111

23 laps

 

33

7

United States
United States

 Korbin Forrister

Toyota

95

39 laps

 

34

6

United States
United States

 Norm Benning

Chevrolet

89

45 laps

 

35

40

TJ Bell

Chevrolet

70

64 laps

 

36

23

United States
United States

 Brett Moffitt

Chevrolet

20

114 laps

 

37

21

Zane Smith

Chevrolet

19

115 laps

 

38

34

Bryant Barnhill

Toyota

1

133 laps

 

What to Read Next