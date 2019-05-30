Busch Beer celebrates Father's Day, dad jokes with special prize Father's Day is about celebrating the dads in our lives. And all dads, no matter who they are or where they're from, have one thing in common -- they love dad jokes. We know they aren't really that funny, but we laugh along anyway because we know our dads love them, and we love our […]

This Father’s Day, Busch Beer, as part of its sponsorship of Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 car, is celebrating dad jokes like never before. Busch announced a contest celebrating both dads and dad jokes, as one lucky dad will have the chance, alongside his son or daughter, to get behind the wheel of a real stock car at the legendary Daytona International Speedway.

Your dad's jokes could lead to something greater than forced laughs. If he has the best (and corniest) joke, you could both win a trip to Daytona International Speedway and drive stock cars on the track! Share his joke using #Dad2Daytona and #Contest to enter. See rules in bio. pic.twitter.com/iDGJyAxfic — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) May 30, 2019

To nominate your dad, just tweet to Busch (@BuschBeer) the best dad joke you know alongside #Dad2Daytona and #Contest at any time during the weekend of the Pocono 400. Busch will select the best one, and the winning dad, alongside his son or daughter, will be given an all-expenses-paid trip down to Daytona International Speedway for the ultimate NASCAR experience for Father’s Day weekend. This lucky dad will not only have all travel and accommodations taken care of by Busch, but will have the opportunity to drive a real stock car on the Daytona track with his son or daughter for an unforgettable Father’s Day weekend.

If you’re watching the race at Pocono this weekend, it will be impossible to forget about the contest, because Busch has transformed Harvick’s No. 4 car into the #Dad2Daytona car. The new paint scheme was revealed earlier this week in Busch Light Blue, #Dad2Daytona on the side, a “Best Dad Joke Wins” on the hood and “Your Dad Here” pointing to Harvick’s driver seat.

The contest opens May 30, 2019, and ends on Sunday night, June 2. Fans can enter via Twitter by tweeting their best dad joke to @BuschBeer and using the hashtags #Dad2Daytona and #Contest.