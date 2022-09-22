BUSCAR COMPANY ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Beverly Hills, California, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buscar Company (OTC: CGLD) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Daniel McGill as its new Chief Operating Officer.

“We can’t be more excited to have Daniel as part of our team,” said Alex Dekhtyar, Chief Executive Officer of Buscar Company. “Daniel has over 4 decades of experience in mining and will assume responsibility for day-to-day operations, interactions with regulatory agencies, continued exploration efforts on a global scale, and reviewing potential Merger and Acquisition opportunities. His 20+ years’ experience of being the general manager of Ward Enterprises and its 4,000 tons per day operation will be invaluable to the Company as we begin mining operations on our properties in California and Nevada.”

Mr. McGill has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin and has published on the subject of Mineral and Metal exploration. Additionally, he co-founded Strategic Metals Consulting, LLC to expand a technologically superior exploration methodology for the discovery of minerals and metals, employing proprietary Machine Learning, or Artificial Intelligence, algorithms. Mr. McGill has also published articles on the subject of High Energy Centrifugal Pumps and Pumping Systems and has been conferred or assigned, numerous Utility, Design, patents.

As a Chief Operating Officer, Mr. McGill will be replacing Thomas Heathman in overseeing the day-today mining operations, since Mr. Heathman resigned from the company due to heath related issues.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, the Company has a total of 800 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California.

Alexander Dekhtyar, CEO

