Bus riders left to scramble with Yarmouth transit buses out of service

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said the town's two buses were expected to be off the road for about a week on Friday. (Richard Cuthbertson/CBC - image credit)

With no transit service available until further notice, Yarmouth bus passengers are already eagerly awaiting the arrival of some new buses late next year.

On Friday, the Town of Yarmouth announced there would be no bus service until further notice due to mechanical issues. There were also two scheduled interruptions earlier this month, according to the town's Facebook Page.

The town of 6,500 has two buses and operates one at a time. Both are out of service awaiting parts.

"It's a disappointment more than anything," said Dawn Saulnier. She lives in Yarmouth but doesn't have a driver's licence.

Saulnier said transit interruptions create difficulty getting to appointments at the hospital.

"My partner had to take time from his work and he had to come home, pick me up and drop me off and then I had to take a cab back," she said.

A cab ride in town is about $10. The fare for the bus, which operates in a loop around town, is $2.

New buses ordered

Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood said the service interruption would likely last about a week.

"It's frustrating for residents," Mood said. "It's frustrating for us."

But she said there are other ways to get around and the town hopes to get the buses operating as quickly as possible.

Mood said two brand new buses are on order, at a cost of about $436,000, but they aren't scheduled to arrive until late next year.

'It would increase my independence'

Ryan Nickerson moved back to Yarmouth from Victoria, B.C., last year. He doesn't have a driver's licence.

He has fibromyalgia, which is characterized by widespread pain and fatigue. He tried to ride the buses in Yarmouth, but found the ride too hard on his body.

"You feel every bump that you go over," he said.

Nickerson said if the new buses offer a smoother ride he would be able to rely less on family and friends for help getting to errands.

"It would just increase my independence and therefore just kind of makes me feel better across the board," Nickerson said.

