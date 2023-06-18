Bus driver in hospital after being stabbed in east London

Police were called to Commercial Road, Stepney (Transport for London )

A bus driver is in hospital after being stabbed on a busy high street in east London.

Police were called to Commercial Road, Stepney at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Officers responded and found a man with stab injuries at the junction with Arbour Square.

Pictures from the scene show the driver’s bus abandoned behind police tape and surrounded by the emergency services.

Transport for London called the attack “appalling and dangerous”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “The man has been conveyed to an east London hospital. We await an assessment of his condition.

“Police are working to establish the circumstances.”

#Limehouse: #A13 Commercial Rd is partly blocked Eastbound by Arbour Square / Albert Gardens following a Police incident. pic.twitter.com/qVUa70OXox — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) June 18, 2023

At this very early stage, there have been no arrests and enquiries are ongoing.

Transport for London cameras captured a large crime scene in place across Limehouse and Tower Hamlets.

Louise Cheeseman, director of buses at TfL, said: “This was an appalling and dangerous attack on a bus driver, who remains in hospital and our thoughts are with them and their family.

“We will fully support the Metropolitan Police to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Everyone has the right to go about their day without fear or intimidation and any form of physical or verbal assault on our staff or customers will not be tolerated.

“Anyone with any information on this assault should call the Metropolitan Police on 101.”