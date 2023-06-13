Bus driver was driving ‘too quick’ for conditions before fatal Hunter Valley crash, police allege

Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

Police allege the driver of a horror bus crash that left 10 wedding guests dead and 25 injured was driving “too quick” for the conditions of the road, as two survivors remain in a critical condition.

Brett Button, 58, appeared in Cessnock local court on Tuesday morning, where he was granted bail. He has been charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, and one further count related to other passengers.

Wearing a black hoodie and black pants, he sat with his handcuffed hands clasped in his lap, in the centre of the regional courthouse.

Magistrate Robyn Richardson noted despite the strong prosecution case, “bail should not be denied as a punishment.”

“It is clear to this court he suffers along with the victims ... I see before me a man suffering.”

Earlier on Tuesday morning, superintendent David Waddell alleged the driver, who was was taking passengers from a wedding venue in Lovedale to Singleton in foggy conditions late on Sunday, “entered that roundabout driving in a manner that was inconsistent with the conditions”.

“The speed was too quick for him to negotiate that roundabout, causing the vehicle to fall onto its left side and cause those injuries,” Waddell alleged.

Nine passengers died at the scene, while one died in hospital. Waddell said that 12 passengers have been released from various local and Sydney hospitals as of last night, but that 14 remain.

Two passengers are in intensive care at the John Hunter Hospital, in a critical but stable condition.

“The injuries range from lacerations to breaks and fractures. There’s minor injuries to very serious injuries with two in ICU,” Waddell said.

Waddell said the victims range from in their 20s to 60s, and are locals as well as interstate guests.

Most of the local victims, as well as the bride and groom, are from the town of Singleton. The newlyweds, Mitchell Gaffney and Maddy Edsell, who were not on the bus, were both keen footballers and belonged to the Singleton men’s and women’s teams, the Roosters and Roosterettes.

Mayor Sue Moore says the community is struggling to come to terms with the deaths.

“I understand seven of the victims are from Singleton - so, struggling still, coming to terms with it. The wider community as well as the families, obviously,” she said.

Police will conduct mechanical examinations of the 57-seat Volvo bus on Tuesday.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese spoke about the tragedy again on Tuesday, describing it as “beyond belief”.

“It’s just such a horrific incident to occur. People associate weddings with love and lifelong commitments and celebrations with family and friends. And for it to end in this horrific tragedy, with so many deaths, so many injuries … Of course, the scars will last for such a long, long period of time,” he told ABC radio.

“It is going to be very difficult for the communities involved, the two sporting teams involved as well. It is just a tragedy beyond belief.”