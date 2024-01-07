Bus Crash Leaves 1 Dead and More Injured in New York Interstate Rollover

The bus was traveling from Montreal to New York City on Friday when the accident occurred, police said

Getty A photo of a bus not involved in the Jan. 5 crash.

One person is dead and at least 10 passengers are injured after a bus carrying 23 people, including the driver, crashed and rolled over on Interstate 87 in New York on Friday.

The single-vehicle incident involving a Skyway Coach Lines bus occurred at about 12:50 p.m. in the upstate town of Lake George, according to a statement from the New York State Police.

The bus was headed southbound to New York City from Montreal — about a 370-mile route — when it rolled over onto its side between exits 23 and 22 on Interstate 87.

“There is one confirmed fatality, one passenger with serious injuries and 10 passengers with non-life-threatening injuries,” the police statement said.

A conflicting report from local news site NEWS10 ABC, however, confirmed with hospital officials that “12 patients from the crash” were taken to Glens Falls Hospital and one patient from the crash is at Albany Medical Center.

PEOPLE has reached out to state police for more details about the crash as well as to Glens Falls Hospital for an updated headcount and status of the hospitalized passengers.

State police want any witnesses of the crash to call (518) 783-3211.

“We are also asking the public to check if they have any dash camera videos that may have recorded the incident,” the statement said.

Warrensburg Central School District and Lake George School District both sent buses to aid in transporting the crash victims to safety, according to NEWS10 ABC.

