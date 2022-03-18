Burundi - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm

Burundi gains greater internet connectivity to neighbouring countries

There is little in the way of fixed-line infrastructure outside the main towns, and most investment has been earmarked to improve the quality of mobile services and the reach of LTE networks rather than on extending the reach of fixed-line telecoms. Investment in national fibre networks generally supports mobile backhaul rather than fixed broadband services.



Almost all mobile subscribers are prepaid: there were only about 7,250 contract subscribers in late 2021, accounting for 0.1% of the total.



The number of mobile subscribers increased sharply in 2021, year-on-year, reaching about 8.1 million. As with the increase in the number of subscribers, the various different communication requirements which have resulted from restrictions aimed at controlling the pandemic since 2020 has resulted in a significant increase in voice traffic. The average number of voice minutes increased 25% between the fourth quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021, while the number of SMS sent increased 50%.





Key developments:





Government launches e-health project, progresses with its Broadband Burundi 2025 project;

Lumitel providing national LTE coverage;

ICT program launched to promote socio-economic development;

Mobile subscriber penetration broaches 70%;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to Q3 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.



Companies mentioned in this report:





Office National des Telecommunications (Onatel, Onamob); U-Com (Orascom, Telecel Globe, Leo), VTEL Holdings (Tempo, Africell Safaris), Econet Wireless Burundi (Spacetel), LaCell SU (Smart Burundi), Renaissance Capital, BNP Paribas, Millenium Finance, Linkstone Capital.





